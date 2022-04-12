Falcons hosting DT Vincent Taylor for visit

As we inch closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons continue to host free agents for visits as they look to shore up depth on the roster. It was announced on Tuesday that the team was hosting defensive tackle Vincent Taylor for a visit, and if they follow through on signing him, they’ll add run-stopping depth for the defensive line.

Taylor, 28, is coming off a tough year where he actually was penciled in as a starter, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1 for the Houston Texans. Prior to last year, Taylor was a sixth-round selection by the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and remained with the team until 2018. From 2019-2020, Taylor had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns before finding his way to the Texans for technically one game.

Free-agent DT Vincent Taylor is visiting the #Falcons, per source. Taylor started for the #Texans Week 1 last season before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2022

In Atlanta, Taylor would provide the team with extra depth along the interior defensive line. Grady Jarrett, Anthony Rush, Ta’Quon Graham, and Marlon Davidson would all likely remain ahead of him in the team’s pecking order, but Taylor could be a nice, affordable rotational piece with a history of solid efforts against the run. In his short NFL career, Taylor has 65 combined tackles and two sacks.

We’ll see if he becomes the latest in a long line of free agent additions for the Falcons as they build their roster ahead of the draft. Added depth along the defensive line is always welcome for this team.