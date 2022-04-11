2022 Atlanta Falcons draft guide

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming right up, and the Atlanta Falcons have nine selections to use. We’ve spent the past few months writing and talking about everything from draft prospects to the Senior Bowl, and chances are you missed some of our coverage along the way.

Why not bookmark our 2022 NFL Draft guide, then? We’ll update this every time our draft experts Kevin Knight, Everett Glaze and Will McFadden publish something new, and it’ll be a great place to keep with pre-draft coverage. I highly recommend keeping up with us as we work toward what we’re all hoping it is a great draft.

Below, you’ll find out how many draft picks the Falcons have in 2022, all of our scouting reports, and news and notes from earlier this offseason, including Combine and Senior Bowl coverage. Enjoy!

Falcons draft picks 2022

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 3, Pick 82

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 6, Pick 190

Round 6, Pick 213

