Arthur Blank pledges $250K for Ukraine relief efforts

There’s been some recent news that has taken the world by storm. Russia, one of the largest military powerhouses in the world, has invaded the sovereign country of Ukraine. This officially happened Feb. 24, and has since caused countless lives to be lost on both sides, including those of civilians in Ukrainian cities.

Companies and organizations around the world have weighed in on the situation, such as McDonald’s and Starbucks halting operations in Russia. On Wednesday, it was announced that The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is pledging $250,000 to UNICEF for Ukraine relief efforts.

“I am pained by the human suffering that we’re seeing in Ukraine,” said Arthur M. Blank, chairman, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, via press release. “In this moment of crisis, we must do what’s right and support our brothers and sisters who have been forced to flee their homes or who are trapped in an escalating conflict. Our hearts go out to the Ukranian people who are in a desperate situation to save their homes, their families and their lives. We encourage others to join us, so that together we can all play a part in providing much needed humanitarian aid.”

UNICEF, also known as the United Nations Children’s Fund, is a United Nations agency responsible for providing developmental and humanitarian aid to children around the world. The agency is among the most widespread and recognizable social welfare organizations in the world, with a presence in 192 countries and territories.

The Blank Family Foundation is also supporting aid for the Ukrainian people via CARE USA. In 2019, the foundation made a multi-million-dollar grant to CARE, including support of its Humanitarian Surge Fund, which allows CARE to move rapidly with response in these very situations. As the need grows with each passing hour and day, CARE is working with local organizations on the ground to bring desperately needed basic supplies to Ukrainians — durable food, hygiene items, diapers, sleeping bags and sleeping mats.

To donate to UNICEF and/or read more about how the conflict in Ukraine poses an immediate threat to children, click here.