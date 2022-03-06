Interested teams reportedly getting ‘distinct impression’ Matt Ryan won’t be traded

Signs continue to point towards Matt Ryan remaining with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season as the NFL offseason kicks into full gear.

According to a report by CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, teams asking about Ryan’s availability are getting the impression that he’s not going anywhere.

Ryan’s cap hit of $48.7 million for the 2022 season would be an NFL record, so it’s entirely plausible that his number is a massive deterrent for potential trade partners. But La Canfora’s tweet suggests QB-needy teams are reaching out to the Falcons.

It’s also plausible that the Falcons think highly of Ryan and what he can bring to this team. He missed the 4,000-yard mark for just the fourth time in his career and the first time since 2010, but it can be argued that Ryan was surrounded by one of his worst supporting casts.

His cap hit might be a reason the Falcons can’t significantly improve Ryan’s situation, but his performance in 2021 is enough reason to believe he’s capable of bouncing back with slight upgrades or more consistent play around him.

“Matt knows how we feel about him, and Matt’s got a lot of good football left in him,” Arthur Smith said during his press conference at the NFL Combine. “We just watched in our division, Tom [Brady] played until he was - maybe he’ll still play - Tom certainly didn’t look his age, and Matt is a lot younger than Tom. I certainly understand there is only one Tom Brady but Matt feels good about where he’s at.”

The quarterback situation in the NFC South is very up in the air at the moment, so there is a degree of wisdom in the Falcons standing pat with the only established player at the position in their division. At the end of the day, though, it doesn’t matter how this decision is publicly perceived.

The Falcons’ front office and coaching staff have been tasked with turning things around in Atlanta, and if they believe Ryan still presents the best chance to do that they will have their chance to be proven right or wrong.