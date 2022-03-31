Falcoholic Live’s first mock draft rebuilds the Falcons DL and WR corps

On last night’s episode of The Falcoholic Live, we conducted our first live Atlanta Falcons mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft season. I was joined by Eric Robinson, Adnan Ikic, and Aaron Freeman to form our Draft Committee, and together we tackled all seven rounds. These shows are always a great time—and a great way to familiarize yourself with some of the top prospects likely to be available at each of Atlanta’s picks. I’d encourage you to check it out and enjoy it for yourself (the mock draft starts around 28:00).

We did consider trades at the top of the draft, but didn’t receive any tremendous offers and elected to pass. If you don’t have time for the show and just want the picks, here they are:

Round 1, Pick 8: EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

One of the top pass rushers in the draft and an immediate impact starter at a position of desperate need.

Round 2, Pick 43: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Potential WR1 who has fallen due to injury. Ideal X receiver who can play across from Auden Tate on the outside and take some of the attention away from Kyle Pitts.

Round 2, Pick 58: DT Travis Jones, UConn

Dominant, athletic NT prospect who can be an instant-impact starter and give the Falcons a force in the middle against the run and pass.

Round 3, Pick 74: EDGE Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Another piece for the EDGE group, Bonitto offers some off-ball ability along with a profile as a dynamic speed rusher.

Round 3, Pick 82: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

A dynamic yards-after-catch threat who can provide some much-needed juice to the Falcons short-yardage passing and screen game.

Round 4, Pick 114: RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

Physical and versatile runner who can take over the primary rushing role for the Falcons.

Round 5, Pick 151: S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

Versatile safety prospect who can play in a variety of coverages and alignments.

Round 6, Pick 190: P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

Best punter in the draft and in recent memory. Fills a need for the Falcons with a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

Round 6, Pick 213: CB Kalon Barnes, Baylor

Elite speedster (4.23 at the Combine) and special teams gunner. Could potentially develop into a contributor on defense.

