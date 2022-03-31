A.J. Terrell among volunteers participating in clean-up project in Atlanta

404 Day is right around the corner. Held on April 4th, 404 Day is an annual celebration of the city of Atlanta, one which originated in 2012.

This seems like it could be the setup for a joke post, but it’s not. On April 1st, there will be some good done in honor of the annual celebration in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons will begin celebrating the city of Atlanta’s 404 Day with a day of service presented by Truist. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and Falcons associates, along with volunteers from Truist, will participate in a park clean-up project at Ben Hill Recreation Center in Atlanta.

As a native of Atlanta, Terrell spent time at the Ben Hill Recreation Center throughout his childhood. In celebration of 404 Day, Terrell – along with the Falcons and Truist – will participate in a clean-up project at that same recreation center to give back to future generations in the city of Atlanta. Additionally, Terrell, Falcons President & CEO Rich McKay and Truist Market President Joseph Rheaves will be on-site for media at the start of the event.

For more information on the clean-up project and how you can get involved, click here.