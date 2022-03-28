Former Colts EDGE Kemoko Turay to visit Falcons

There was a flurry of Falcons activity on Monday, and in a welcomed respite, the news was generally positive. Terry Fontenot brought back runningback Qadree Ollison, providing desperately needed depth. He also signed Auden Tate, a huge target who can fight for the ball and block in the run game.

A non-disastrous day deserves some celebration. Atlanta may be in the middle of yet another disaster of its own making, but its free agent decisions, under the circumstances, look promising.

Up next for the Falcons: Some potential pass rush help? Mike Garafolo of NFL Network has the scoop.

The #Falcons, who just announced a couple of additions, including WR Auden Tate, are bringing former #Colts DL Kemoko Turay in for a visit. The 2018 second-round pick had a career-high 5.5 sacks last year for Indy. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2022

If you think of the Matt Ryan trade as being for a third-round pick and Kemoko Turay... it is still pretty terrible. But Turay is the sort of (likely) cheaper player with potential coming to Atlanta for an easy chance at snaps.

The bad news is Turay never worked his way into a starting job in Indianapolis. The good news is he still put up 5.5 sacks in only 13 games, frequently playing well under half the defensive snaps. For reference, Dante Fowler put up 4.5 sacks in 14 games and Steven Means put up 0.0 sacks in 14 games.

Turay wrapped up his rookie deal with the Colts four seasons after being selected in the second round. The 6-foot-5, 248-pound pass rusher has 12 career sacks and 2 forced fumbles across 38 games.

If signed, Turay will see increased snaps and can likely hit free agency again in 2023 for a bigger payday. The Falcons are absolutely barren at EDGE outside of Adetokunbo Ogundeji, meaning Turay, and likely a rookie, could form a slightly-above-league-worst pass rush.