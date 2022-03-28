Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Mar. 28

We’ve got some links of the Falcons variety landing right in time for your morning coffee.

Thanks, Matty

In the wake of Matt Ryan’s trade to the Indianapolis Colts, The Falcoholic and the fans shared their memories and well-wishes for the greatest Atlanta Falcons quarterback. Our writers also shared their favorite stories during No. 2’s tenure in red-and-black,

What’s the plan with Grady Jarrett?

With the franchise now in a full “transition” as they’d prefer to phrase it, the immediate question becomes: What is going to be made of the high priced players on the team? Grady Jarrett has seemed a logical candidate to move in a teamwide teardown, so will the Falcons elect to keep him around?

MOOOOOCKS

You knew there were going to be some big time changes in our latest mock draft, post-Matt Ryan trade. Our Kevin Knight dropped his latest this week, and it upends the first round for the Atlanta Falcons.

Mel Kiper also has an interesting selection in his updated mock for the 2022 NFL Draft.

A need for receivers

The Falcons are flat broke at wide receiver — full stop. Yes, they may have just signed journeyman KhaDarel Hodge, but the need in the wide receiver room is immense. It’s one that they have to prioritize in the upcoming draft.

Scouting reports

As the draft draws near, the draft content is increased in frequency. Resident Falcoholic draftniks Kevin Knight and Everett Glaze will keep you more than occupied on the draft front, and this week they posted scouting reports of Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall and likely top-10 pick, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux.