Thank you, Matt Ryan: His hilarious scrambles, comeback wins, and game-winning drives

Matt Ryan is 6’4 with long, gangly legs and arms, and there is a reason that Matt Ryan scrambling attempts launched an entire genre of tweets from The Falcoholic and Falcons fans alike.

On 4th and 7, Matt Ryan scrambles like an eel across a frosty freeway for a first down! — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) October 23, 2017

Matt Ryan scrambles like a five year old being chased by mall security after stealing a snickers bar#Falcons — WelpDW (@PlainDw) October 6, 2019

Matt Ryan scrambles like his bottom half don’t know what his top half is trying to do. His brain like “guess legs. I’m not gonna tell yooooooou” — Atlanta GA Changed My Life (@padre1013) December 19, 2021

Matt Ryan scrambles like a deer that's already been hit by two cars and another deer going the opposite way, short of the first down.



Then a sneak, we're waiting for the spot — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) September 19, 2021

Julio Jones within 19 yards of the two-game receiving record. Matt Ryan scrambles like a kayak drifting away from the bank. — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) December 9, 2014

Matt Ryan scrambles like he’s got 20lb ankle weights on — Nic (@DonnyCartier) September 12, 2021

Fans have fond memories of Ryan’s scrambling, too.

Matt Ryan rushing TDs were almost always hilarious https://t.co/yWcmVf4FL7 pic.twitter.com/PptNAfMLUH — Tre’Shon (@LiteAceTre) March 22, 2022

The two that stick out to me personally was him telling the Panthers to get the F off his field. And probably my favorite moment was him getting the the rushing touchdown in the 2016 NFC Championship and the Georgia Dome chatting MVP in unison!!! — Brandon Reeves (@Georgiaboy04) March 22, 2022

Two words: Matty Wheels.



Always an adventure when he took the ball himself. Despite not being a great runner, always showed that competitive drive getting those tough yards. — L. N. Huynh (@SylentKnight67) March 22, 2022

The best scrambles were ones that ended in touchdowns, even if my heart felt like it stopped until he safely got into the end zone. Honestly, it’s amazing he never got seriously injured on those scrambles or on the hundreds of sacks and hits he took over his time in Atlanta.

I’m going to miss the hell out of Matt, but I’m also going to miss the “Matt Ryan scrambles like” tweets.

The comeback wins and game-winning drives

Matt Ryan was put in a position to save games far too often during his Falcons tenure, and he lived up to the challenge.

Forgot the game but I just remember the Falcons were behind by 2, receiving the kickoff with 18 seconds left and no timeouts. Ryan got them into field goal range in two plays! Won the game! https://t.co/gn2pK16R4V — Bobby Robson (@TheWayRLR) March 22, 2022

Matt Ryan to Roddy White and Tony G, and repeat. 30-28 win vs Carolina back in 2012, classic Matt Ryan to Roddy to set up the win on a Matt Bryant FG. Great memories with those guys. — BuzzKi11 (@OleBuzzKi11) March 22, 2022

I shudder to think what the Falcons’ record over the past 14 years might have looked like without Matt Ryan at the helm.