Thank you, Matt Ryan: Ryan’s first postseason win, demolishing the Panthers, and the 2016 NFC Championship win

I was pretty new to this website and not yet credentialed to cover the team during the 2012 season, so I watched this one with my then-husband and our daughters from our season ticket seats in Section 331 of the Georgia Dome. We stayed afterward to watch Matt and Tony leave the field, tears streaming down Tony’s face, my face, and the faces of many grown men around me. What a win.

January 2013! Divisional round playoff win vs Seattle. Another clutch Matty Ice comeback W! #Falcons https://t.co/q3TVUZfE5v pic.twitter.com/uYAxwJaZu2 — Yuriy Andriyashchuk (@YuriyATL) March 21, 2022

After more thought it’s not the first pass. It’s him leading the 2012 Falcons down by one with 25 seconds into field goal range. The deep ball to @HDouglas83 specifically https://t.co/D3b9UWQe9s — Robert de Buys (@rdebuys) March 21, 2022

When Matt Ryan got the playoff Monkey off his back. That day Matty Ice and Money Matt solidified their status in Atlanta. — Mantis toboggan m.d (@SebastiansDad19) March 22, 2022

Ryan putting up 500 passing yards vs. the Panthers in 2016

I remember vividly that past a point in this game, I was just sitting in the press box legitimately laughing my ass off. Ryan and Julio Jones put on a CLINIC.

The “get tf off my field” game, the 500yd game against Carolina, and “get fucking set” — Atlanta GA Changed My Life (@padre1013) March 21, 2022

My favorite moment of his is Week of 2016, when he went off for 503 yards, 4 TDs. Beat the Panthers 48-33 after their SB appearance. I went to that game with my dad, grandpa, and my friend and that is the best falcons game I’ve been to. — joseph (@j0seph87) March 21, 2022

This one was actually during the 2015 season, but it ruled nonetheless.

Favorite memory: Matt willing us to a win over Carolina by bombing a deep ball to Julio over Luke Kuechly.



I just want Matt to know, I will miss him. — tweet2myself (@BoutNunnaDat912) March 22, 2022

The 2016 NFC Championship win vs. the Packers

The Falcons still carried that “can’t win in the playoffs consistently” reputation going into that postseason. This dominant win, plus the previous week’s win over the Seahawks, helped shift that narrative.

His touchdown run in the NFC championship game will forever be one of my favorite moments. Arch’s call is so perfect too “how bad does number 2 want it?” — Matt Haley (@mattmhaleyATL) March 21, 2022

My favorite memory is the 2016 Championship game. Everyone expected Rodgers to steamroll the MVP but Matt came in and had his best game in a Falcons uniform. It was so nice to see him and his wife have that emotional moment after the game https://t.co/WIO80r3PM0 — World Series Anthony (@APope45) March 21, 2022

My favorite Matt Ryan memory was the 2016 NFC championship when he ran in for that TD and the Dome was so hype. pic.twitter.com/MiAMkvR8Ey — Black Chet Ubetcha ️ (@NotChrisSykes) March 22, 2022

Favorite: TD run in the 2016 NFCCG



Least favorite: When he told us he doesn't believe a hot dog is a sandwich — Andrew Hirsh (@andrewhirsh) March 21, 2022

Matt Ryan is correct about that, by the way, and Andrew is wrong.

My fav Matt Ryan moment was watching him at the NFCC in 2016. ESPECIALLY the confetti following and seeing him smile after that performance. He finally got what I knew he deserved. — ATL Rick James (@ATLRickJames) March 21, 2022

This was my favorite moment, when her spikes the ball in the 2016 NFC Championship game pic.twitter.com/poVM8PxGgm — RJ (@rammayos49) March 21, 2022

When he beat the packers in the NFC championship and spiked the ball. The culmination of a career under constant strife where Atlanta was actually unified. — Atlañta's Owñ Podcast (@ATLSownsports) March 22, 2022

What a way to finish the Falcons’ history in the Georgia Dome, and Ryan helped solidify his legacy in Atlanta with that dominant win.