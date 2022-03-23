 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Matt Ryan traded to Colts for 3rd round pick

Filed under:

Thank you, Matt Ryan: Ryan’s first postseason win, demolishing the Panthers, and the 2016 NFC Championship win

It was incredible to finally see Ryan (and Tony G.!) get a postseason win.

By Jeanna Thomas
/ new
Divisional Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons

I was pretty new to this website and not yet credentialed to cover the team during the 2012 season, so I watched this one with my then-husband and our daughters from our season ticket seats in Section 331 of the Georgia Dome. We stayed afterward to watch Matt and Tony leave the field, tears streaming down Tony’s face, my face, and the faces of many grown men around me. What a win.

Ryan putting up 500 passing yards vs. the Panthers in 2016

I remember vividly that past a point in this game, I was just sitting in the press box legitimately laughing my ass off. Ryan and Julio Jones put on a CLINIC.

This one was actually during the 2015 season, but it ruled nonetheless.

The 2016 NFC Championship win vs. the Packers

The Falcons still carried that “can’t win in the playoffs consistently” reputation going into that postseason. This dominant win, plus the previous week’s win over the Seahawks, helped shift that narrative.

Matt Ryan is correct about that, by the way, and Andrew is wrong.

What a way to finish the Falcons’ history in the Georgia Dome, and Ryan helped solidify his legacy in Atlanta with that dominant win.

In This Stream

Fans, friends, and The Falcoholic wish Matt Ryan well in his new journey with the Colts

View all 5 stories

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...