Thank you, Matt Ryan: His first pass as a pro, and the big win over the Bears in 2008

For those of us who were befuddled by the team’s decision to pick the quarterback out of Boston College instead of Glenn Dorsey, Ryan’s first pass as a pro pretty much cleared that up.

The 2007 season was an unmitigated disaster. Michael Vick was in prison, and the Falcons went 4-12 with some combination of Chris Redman, Joey Harrington, and Byron Leftwich behind center. Bobby Petrino bolted before the season was over to accept the head coaching job at Arkansas. The Falcons were a mess.

Ryan’s 62-yard pass that Michael Jenkins took to the house felt like a door slamming shut on that miserable chapter of Falcons history.

It's obvious, but my first game at the dome was his first game. To see his first pass (A TD!) live was amazing. His ability to carry this team, sportsmanship, and mis-treatment will be my memories :( https://t.co/q6nkkr2OkO — FalconFanatic (@kleptos18) March 22, 2022

The first thought is his first throw ever. Another is the entire 2016 season minus last the game, but specifically the NFCCG. He carved a part that GB Defense — Eddie (@Eddie_chief89) March 21, 2022

His very first pass to Michael Jenkins against the Detroit Lions is forever embedded in my head. It reaffirmed for me what I saw when he was at BC and they came to GT and carved them up on the flats his senior year. Thanks for everything, Matt. Hope you get a Lomabrdi in Indy. — John Richardson (@Zooman2) March 22, 2022

His first career pass being a TD. It was like a warm blanket and cup of cocoa that told us everything was gonna be ok. — Joe Bexar(the X is silent) (@Joe_Baer_74) March 21, 2022

When he helped organize that $1.3M+ ATL trust, and did his best to make sure the right community decision makers were involved to use it.



That and the sheer impact of that first throw after all the Vick/Petrino mess. He righted the ship immediately when we needed it most. — oof (@WrightStuff7690) March 21, 2022

First professional pass: TD to Mike jenkins



500 yard passing game against Carolina in 2015



Throwing 5 picks and 0 TD against arizona in 2012 and somehow still winning



Trash talking buffalo’s defender in the snow in december — Justin (@armxntium) March 21, 2022

Gotta be the first pass that became the touchdown. That season turned into 11-5 and a playoff berth. Who else does that these days? — エリック (Erik) (@TheErikSays) March 21, 2022

Bears vs. Falcons in Matt Ryan’s rookie season

In his rookie season, Ryan led the Falcons to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth. The win against the Bears was one step on that path, and I promise you that my entire neighborhood heard me screaming when Jason Elam hit that game-winning field goal.

This is when I KNEW we were in good hands. This was special. pic.twitter.com/S9rtpYKGBA — matt cryin (@EagleEye1906) March 21, 2022

2008 bears game, 2012 week 4 past to Roddy in own end zone, 2012 wild card pass to Tony G to set up GWFG, 2016 500 yard game, 2016 MVP season, 2021 leaping 2 point conversion, every game he put his heart on the line & left it all out there Definition of a leader and professional — Arthur (@ArthurJ7) March 22, 2022

Never will forget the comeback against the Bears his rookie year with 7 seconds left. That was the moment I felt hope as a falcons fan for the future.



My favorite Falcon of all time & great role model to youth in the area. He will be missed and I’m glad he’s getting a new shot. — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) March 21, 2022

I remember Matt’s rookie year vs Chicago and the Bears went up with 6 seconds on the clock. Matt threw a deep pass that put them in FG range with 1 second left. That was that day I knew “yea, that dude is very good” https://t.co/TxuDvfWHkF — JoVante Joestar (@iKickCloudsToo) March 21, 2022

When he hit Michael Jenkins on a deep out with a few seconds left against the Bears his rookie season to set up the game winning football and it was like oh man this guy is for real — Jacob Peters (@JacobNPeters1) March 21, 2022

The time he beat the Bears in 6 seconds is probably my favorite moment.



Oh, and this crazy fake.https://t.co/d0bLJlfbYx — Atl Sports Guy (@AtlSportsGuy2) March 22, 2022

The 2008 comeback against Chicago is a moment I’ll never forget. His thrown to Jenkins was unreal. It was an honor to have him as our QB. He was also my fantasy starter every year. No matter what, he was my guy. #MattRyan #MattyIce — Diego Segura (@San_Diego7) March 21, 2022

Ryan ended his rookie season with well-deserved Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Selecting him third overall in the 2008 draft turned out to be absolutely the right choice for the Falcons.