Thank you, Matt Ryan: GET F***ING SET

I’m going to go ahead and kick this section off with one of my very favorite moments. An iconic moment, really. GET F***ING SET.

People had this idea of Matt Ryan as a bland, vanilla, milquetoast kind of guy, and he’s really anything but. He’s got a fantastic sense of humor and a tendency to use, um, colorful language from time to time, which is something I find incredibly relatable. Many other people apparently do, too.

GET FUCKING SET https://t.co/DHcUXW66PJ — Road (Spun) Runner (@KickbackCole) March 21, 2022

Is “Get fucking set” eligible to be featured?? I’m being 100% serious lol https://t.co/MhWN5CL4yq — Peach State Payton (@PeachStPayton) March 21, 2022

GET F***ING SET — Mr. Name 5 Falcons (@projectjax) March 21, 2022

“Get fucking set!” — Oh, Fabrice! AKA Lion Unlucky™ (@fazaam2awesome) March 22, 2022

GET F***ING SET isn’t my only favorite profanity-laced Matt Ryan moment. Never forget GET THE F*** OFF OUR FIELD or YOU CAN’T F***ING STOP IT.

When he told them kitty Kats to GTF OFF MY FIELD! They we’re big mad. https://t.co/p4mJGvWyHf pic.twitter.com/UR7PjQLtln — Ella May-I (@AtlfalCANchick) March 21, 2022

This little gem please and thank you pic.twitter.com/OQ6WpXGBVp — Alex from West Atlanna (@FatMack_Alex) March 21, 2022

Idk…loved when he told Carolina to GTF off his field after completing the bomb to Roddy from his own goal line. — Chug Shafe (@chugfila) March 22, 2022

“You can’t fucking stop it” pic.twitter.com/Z2LFxCCdob — nap time is 3pm (@RyanLeeMP) March 21, 2022

It seemed popular opinion by casual fans was Matt had a boring personality. He was a damn gamer through and through. pic.twitter.com/DgUiG8tUf1 — Chris Cook (@ChrisCookOnline) March 21, 2022

Ryan’s a fierce competitor, and it was obvious on the field.

I still wanna know what he said that the ref thought was taunting — Niecie (@MsNiecie) March 21, 2022

The Game Winning TD screen to Julio vs Philly and Matt ran the length of the field talking shit to Jim Schwartz and Philly’s sideline — Magic Notes (@magicnotes) March 21, 2022

Maybe it didn’t fit with the squeaky-clean perception many people had of Matt Ryan, and maybe some people who don’t love coarse language weren’t big fans of the occasional f-bombs that got picked up by microphones. But these really were some of my favorite Matt Ryan moments.