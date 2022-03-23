 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thank you, Matt Ryan: GET F***ING SET

Hands down, this is one of Atlanta fans’ favorite memories of the longtime signal caller.

By Jeanna Thomas
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images

I’m going to go ahead and kick this section off with one of my very favorite moments. An iconic moment, really. GET F***ING SET.

People had this idea of Matt Ryan as a bland, vanilla, milquetoast kind of guy, and he’s really anything but. He’s got a fantastic sense of humor and a tendency to use, um, colorful language from time to time, which is something I find incredibly relatable. Many other people apparently do, too.

GET F***ING SET isn’t my only favorite profanity-laced Matt Ryan moment. Never forget GET THE F*** OFF OUR FIELD or YOU CAN’T F***ING STOP IT.

Ryan’s a fierce competitor, and it was obvious on the field.

Maybe it didn’t fit with the squeaky-clean perception many people had of Matt Ryan, and maybe some people who don’t love coarse language weren’t big fans of the occasional f-bombs that got picked up by microphones. But these really were some of my favorite Matt Ryan moments.

