Fans, friends, and The Falcoholic wish Matt Ryan well in his new journey with the Colts

It’s hard to believe the Matt Ryan era is over, ending with a whimper as the Falcons shipped him off to the Indianapolis Colts after trying and spectacularly failing to trade for Deshaun Watson.

Ryan spent 14 years in Atlanta, playing in all but three games during that tenure. He brought us two NFC Championship appearances, one dominant win over the Green Bay Packers to go to the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, and honestly I forget what happened after that — maybe they canceled the Super Bowl that year or something. Who knows? Anyway, Ryan was the best quarterback — and perhaps the best player so far — in Atlanta Falcons history, so moving on from him brings back a lot of wonderful memories.

We wanted to give fans the opportunity to say goodbye to our former QB1. Fans reached out to share their favorite moments, their congratulations and best wishes, and simply reminisce about the good times we had with Matt Ryan at the helm of this franchise.

Due to the overwhelming number of responses, I unfortunately couldn’t include everyone’s. Well, some of the exclusions weren’t unfortunate, like the high volume of “28-3” or “lol look at Matt Ryan getting sacked by Cam Jordan” responses I got. But if you do want to take a trip down memory lane, you can see all of the replies and the quote tweets here. Please share your favorite Matt Ryan moments and memories in the comments.