Fans, friends, and The Falcoholic wish Matt Ryan well in his new journey with the Colts

It’s hard to believe the Matt Ryan era is over, ending with a whimper as the Falcons shipped him off to the Indianapolis Colts after trying and spectacularly failing to trade for Deshaun Watson.

Ryan spent 14 years in Atlanta, playing in all but three games during that tenure. He brought us two NFC Championship appearances, one dominant win over the Green Bay Packers to go to the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, and honestly I forget what happened after that — maybe they canceled the Super Bowl that year or something. Who knows? Anyway, Ryan was the best quarterback — and perhaps the best player so far — in Atlanta Falcons history, so moving on from him brings back a lot of wonderful memories.

We wanted to give fans the opportunity to say goodbye to our former QB1. Fans reached out to share their favorite moments, their congratulations and best wishes, and simply reminisce about the good times we had with Matt Ryan at the helm of this franchise.

Favorite Matt Ryan moments

I’m going to go ahead and kick this section off with one of my very favorite moments. An iconic moment, really. GET F***ING SET.

People had this idea of Matt Ryan as a bland, vanilla, milquetoast kind of guy, and he’s really anything but. He’s got a fantastic sense of humor and a tendency to use, um, colorful language from time to time, which is something I find incredibly relatable. Many other people apparently do, too.

GET FUCKING SET https://t.co/DHcUXW66PJ — Road (Spun) Runner (@KickbackCole) March 21, 2022

Is “Get fucking set” eligible to be featured?? I’m being 100% serious lol https://t.co/MhWN5CL4yq — Peach State Payton (@PeachStPayton) March 21, 2022

GET F***ING SET — Mr. Name 5 Falcons (@projectjax) March 21, 2022

“Get fucking set!” — Oh, Fabrice! AKA Lion Unlucky™ (@fazaam2awesome) March 22, 2022

GET F***ING SET isn’t my only favorite profanity-laced Matt Ryan moment. Never forget GET THE F*** OFF OUR FIELD or YOU CAN’T F***ING STOP IT.

When he told them kitty Kats to GTF OFF MY FIELD! They we’re big mad. https://t.co/p4mJGvWyHf pic.twitter.com/UR7PjQLtln — Ella May-I (@AtlfalCANchick) March 21, 2022

This little gem please and thank you pic.twitter.com/OQ6WpXGBVp — Alex from West Atlanna (@FatMack_Alex) March 21, 2022

Idk…loved when he told Carolina to GTF off his field after completing the bomb to Roddy from his own goal line. — Chug Shafe (@chugfila) March 22, 2022

“You can’t fucking stop it” pic.twitter.com/Z2LFxCCdob — nap time is 3pm (@RyanLeeMP) March 21, 2022

It seemed popular opinion by casual fans was Matt had a boring personality. He was a damn gamer through and through. pic.twitter.com/DgUiG8tUf1 — Chris Cook (@ChrisCookOnline) March 21, 2022

Ryan’s a fierce competitor, and it was obvious on the field.

I still wanna know what he said that the ref thought was taunting — Niecie (@MsNiecie) March 21, 2022

The Game Winning TD screen to Julio vs Philly and Matt ran the length of the field talking shit to Jim Schwartz and Philly’s sideline — Magic Notes (@magicnotes) March 21, 2022

Ryan’s first pass as a pro

For those of us who were befuddled by the team’s decision to pick the quarterback out of Boston College instead of Glenn Dorsey, Ryan’s first pass as a pro pretty much cleared that up.

It's obvious, but my first game at the dome was his first game. To see his first pass (A TD!) live was amazing. His ability to carry this team, sportsmanship, and mis-treatment will be my memories :( https://t.co/q6nkkr2OkO — FalconFanatic (@kleptos18) March 22, 2022

The first thought is his first throw ever. Another is the entire 2016 season minus last the game, but specifically the NFCCG. He carved a part that GB Defense — Eddie (@Eddie_chief89) March 21, 2022

His very first pass to Michael Jenkins against the Detroit Lions is forever embedded in my head. It reaffirmed for me what I saw when he was at BC and they came to GT and carved them up on the flats his senior year. Thanks for everything, Matt. Hope you get a Lomabrdi in Indy. — John Richardson (@Zooman2) March 22, 2022

His first career pass being a TD. It was like a warm blanket and cup of cocoa that told us everything was gonna be ok. — Joe Bexar(the X is silent) (@Joe_Baer_74) March 21, 2022

When he helped organize that $1.3M+ ATL trust, and did his best to make sure the right community decision makers were involved to use it.



That and the sheer impact of that first throw after all the Vick/Petrino mess. He righted the ship immediately when we needed it most. — oof (@WrightStuff7690) March 21, 2022

First professional pass: TD to Mike jenkins



500 yard passing game against Carolina in 2015



Throwing 5 picks and 0 TD against arizona in 2012 and somehow still winning



Trash talking buffalo’s defender in the snow in december — Justin (@armxntium) March 21, 2022

Gotta be the first pass that became the touchdown. That season turned into 11-5 and a playoff berth. Who else does that these days? — エリック (Erik) (@TheErikSays) March 21, 2022

Bears vs. Falcons in Matt Ryan’s rookie season

I promise my entire neighborhood heard me screaming when Jason Elam hit that game-winning field goal.

This is when I KNEW we were in good hands. This was special. pic.twitter.com/S9rtpYKGBA — matt cryin (@EagleEye1906) March 21, 2022

2008 bears game, 2012 week 4 past to Roddy in own end zone, 2012 wild card pass to Tony G to set up GWFG, 2016 500 yard game, 2016 MVP season, 2021 leaping 2 point conversion, every game he put his heart on the line & left it all out there Definition of a leader and professional — Arthur (@ArthurJ7) March 22, 2022

Never will forget the comeback against the Bears his rookie year with 7 seconds left. That was the moment I felt hope as a falcons fan for the future.



My favorite Falcon of all time & great role model to youth in the area. He will be missed and I’m glad he’s getting a new shot. — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) March 21, 2022

I remember Matt’s rookie year vs Chicago and the Bears went up with 6 seconds on the clock. Matt threw a deep pass that put them in FG range with 1 second left. That was that day I knew “yea, that dude is very good” https://t.co/TxuDvfWHkF — JoVante Joestar (@iKickCloudsToo) March 21, 2022

When he hit Michael Jenkins on a deep out with a few seconds left against the Bears his rookie season to set up the game winning football and it was like oh man this guy is for real — Jacob Peters (@JacobNPeters1) March 21, 2022

The time he beat the Bears in 6 seconds is probably my favorite moment.



Oh, and this crazy fake.https://t.co/d0bLJlfbYx — Atl Sports Guy (@AtlSportsGuy2) March 22, 2022

The 2008 comeback against Chicago is a moment I’ll never forget. His thrown to Jenkins was unreal. It was an honor to have him as our QB. He was also my fantasy starter every year. No matter what, he was my guy. #MattRyan #MattyIce — Diego Segura (@San_Diego7) March 21, 2022

Matt Ryan’s (and Tony Gonzalez’s) first playoff win

I was pretty new to this website and not yet credentialed to cover the team during the 2012 season, so I watched this one with my then-husband and our daughters from our season ticket seats in Section 331 of the Georgia Dome. We stayed afterward to watch Matt and Tony leave the field, tears streaming down Tony’s face, my face, and the faces of many grown men around me. What a win.

January 2013! Divisional round playoff win vs Seattle. Another clutch Matty Ice comeback W! #Falcons https://t.co/q3TVUZfE5v pic.twitter.com/uYAxwJaZu2 — Yuriy Andriyashchuk (@YuriyATL) March 21, 2022

After more thought it’s not the first pass. It’s him leading the 2012 Falcons down by one with 25 seconds into field goal range. The deep ball to @HDouglas83 specifically https://t.co/D3b9UWQe9s — Robert de Buys (@rdebuys) March 21, 2022

When Matt Ryan got the playoff Monkey off his back. That day Matty Ice and Money Matt solidified their status in Atlanta. — Mantis toboggan m.d (@SebastiansDad19) March 22, 2022

Ryan putting up 500 passing yards vs. the Panthers in 2016

I remember vividly that past a point in this game, I was just sitting in the press box legitimately laughing my ass off. Ryan and Julio Jones put on a CLINIC.

The “get tf off my field” game, the 500yd game against Carolina, and “get fucking set” — Atlanta GA Changed My Life (@padre1013) March 21, 2022

And this was during the 2015 season, but it ruled nonetheless.

Favorite memory: Matt willing us to a win over Carolina by bombing a deep ball to Julio over Luke Kuechly.



I just want Matt to know, I will miss him. — tweet2myself (@BoutNunnaDat912) March 22, 2022

My favorite moment of his is Week of 2016, when he went off for 503 yards, 4 TDs. Beat the Panthers 48-33 after their SB appearance. I went to that game with my dad, grandpa, and my friend and that is the best falcons game I’ve been to. — joseph (@j0seph87) March 21, 2022

The 2016 NFC Championship win vs. the Packers

The Falcons still carried that “can’t win in the playoffs consistently” reputation going into that postseason. This dominant win, plus the previous week’s win over the Seahawks, helped shift that narrative.

His touchdown run in the NFC championship game will forever be one of my favorite moments. Arch’s call is so perfect too “how bad does number 2 want it?” — Matt Haley (@mattmhaleyATL) March 21, 2022

My favorite memory is the 2016 Championship game. Everyone expected Rodgers to steamroll the MVP but Matt came in and had his best game in a Falcons uniform. It was so nice to see him and his wife have that emotional moment after the game https://t.co/WIO80r3PM0 — World Series Anthony (@APope45) March 21, 2022

My favorite Matt Ryan memory was the 2016 NFC championship when he ran in for that TD and the Dome was so hype. pic.twitter.com/MiAMkvR8Ey — Black Chet Ubetcha ️ (@NotChrisSykes) March 22, 2022

Favorite: TD run in the 2016 NFCCG



Least favorite: When he told us he doesn't believe a hot dog is a sandwich — Andrew Hirsh (@andrewhirsh) March 21, 2022

Matt Ryan is correct about that, by the way, and Andrew is wrong.

My fav Matt Ryan moment was watching him at the NFCC in 2016. ESPECIALLY the confetti following and seeing him smile after that performance. He finally got what I knew he deserved. — ATL Rick James (@ATLRickJames) March 21, 2022

This was my favorite moment, when her spikes the ball in the 2016 NFC Championship game pic.twitter.com/poVM8PxGgm — RJ (@rammayos49) March 21, 2022

When he beat the packers in the NFC championship and spiked the ball. The culmination of a career under constant strife where Atlanta was actually unified. — Atlañta's Owñ Podcast (@ATLSownsports) March 22, 2022

Matt Ryan rushing touchdowns

The dude is 6’4 with long legs and arms, and there is a reason that Matt Ryan scrambling launched an entire genre of tweets from The Falcoholic.

Matt Ryan rushing TDs were almost always hilarious https://t.co/yWcmVf4FL7 pic.twitter.com/PptNAfMLUH — Tre’Shon (@LiteAceTre) March 22, 2022

The two that stick out to me personally was him telling the Panthers to get the F off his field. And probably my favorite moment was him getting the the rushing touchdown in the 2016 NFC Championship and the Georgia Dome chatting MVP in unison!!! — Brandon Reeves (@Georgiaboy04) March 22, 2022

Two words: Matty Wheels.



Always an adventure when he took the ball himself. Despite not being a great runner, always showed that competitive drive getting those tough yards. — L. N. Huynh (@SylentKnight67) March 22, 2022

Some personal memories

Ryan’s impact in Atlanta extended far beyond the gridiron.

From Jarvis Davis, formerly of 92.9 The Game here in Atlanta.

I got a Matt Ryan moment for you. I was dating this young lady, and she invited me to see her nephew play at Georgia Tech. Well, her nephew had a very long day that day at cornerback. Matt lit his ass up ALL day, I’m talking about Bombs over Baghdad! I had a nice intro to Matt Ryan that day. My favorite MR moment lol.

Here’s a personal memory.

I worked for atlanta falcons radio and did the pregame set up.

got to watch Matt and Julio warm up.



Should’ve taken more videos lol. https://t.co/Wv7psXqArS pic.twitter.com/wnI3p1zMDb — Neutral Milk Tea Hotel (@james_art_do) March 21, 2022

In '15 I hosted traumatized kids from Mother Emanuel from Charleston with Julio, Rico & other Falcons at my church. Matty Ice saw the social media post and supported the occasion. It was a small gesture to compliment the many times he has given back to Atlanta. He will be missed — Audraine Jackson (@atlstoryteller) March 21, 2022

The hug he gave me in the locker room after Lions/Falcons @ Ford Field, in 2011.



I gave my Vick jersey away the next day. https://t.co/A5HO7npbEf — Champion (@ZekeTrezevant) March 21, 2022

I remember introducing @M_Ryan02 at a @BCEagles event here in Atlanta weeks after draft day. I had arrived less than a year earlier to this same city, and having Matty be the QB for my new home team was incredibly special. https://t.co/UYIhFukjLM pic.twitter.com/Hm2K7A9e06 — (@MMcCunney) March 22, 2022

I’ve worked with Matt on a professional level for 11 seasons. He is the epitome of professionalism, class and just a plain decent guy. He will be missed — dwain cardwell (@dwaindaddy) March 22, 2022

I’d like to thank him for always being the friendliest person in the room. He is a genuinely nice guy who loves the fans. pic.twitter.com/uas8BkfOyr — Camille (@CamilleW_Media) March 22, 2022

The comeback wins and game-winning drives

Matt Ryan was put in a position to save games far too often during his Falcons tenure, and he lived up to the challenge.

Forgot the game but I just remember the Falcons were behind by 2, receiving the kickoff with 18 seconds left and no timeouts. Ryan got them into field goal range in two plays! Won the game! https://t.co/gn2pK16R4V — Bobby Robson (@TheWayRLR) March 22, 2022

Matt Ryan to Roddy White and Tony G, and repeat. 30-28 win vs Carolina back in 2012, classic Matt Ryan to Roddy to set up the win on a Matt Bryant FG. Great memories with those guys. — BuzzKi11 (@OleBuzzKi11) March 22, 2022

Appreciation for Matt Ryan as a player, a leader, and a person

The Falcons were lucky to have him, and so were the fans.

I officially washed my hands of the Falcons yesterday but I can’t NOT acknowledge @M_Ryan02. I will never forget his first NFL pass and how it immediately felt like things were going to be okay after a hellish and dramatic couple of seasons for the Falcons. — Jenna Bannister (@JennaEarwood) March 21, 2022

He’s never been given the respect that he deserves. Atlanta fans love drama and Matt didn’t come with any. You never had to worry about negative press. The worst we ever saw out of him were a few nationally-televised “fucks.” But those only made me love him more. pic.twitter.com/cXfEHfYOW3 — Jenna Bannister (@JennaEarwood) March 21, 2022

This man took hit after hit behind a piss-poor OL for most of his time here. We can count how many games he’s missed in 14 YEARS on one hand. ONE HAND. In fact, legend has it that Chumbawamba wrote that song about Matt Ryan. — Jenna Bannister (@JennaEarwood) March 21, 2022

Matt and @sryan03 have done so much for this city and I am eternally grateful for their dedication. I can’t wait to follow y’all to Indy You deserve a supportive fanbase. Best of luck to Matt (the greatest Falcon of all time), Sarah, and the Cubes. Love y’all. pic.twitter.com/lZYVvFpl7D — Jenna Bannister (@JennaEarwood) March 21, 2022

I wasn’t on board with this Matt but I wish you well. I’ll be watching you in Indy. https://t.co/Qq5gbCYklA — Girl, No. (@RaveenTheDream) March 21, 2022

I will always appreciate how you never had to worry about @M_Ryan02. You knew he would be ready, be professional, never be in off field trouble, and be a class act. — Eli Kirshtein (@EliKirshtein) March 22, 2022

Matt Ryan was the superhero Atlanta didn’t know they needed. He swooped in & gave us fans a reason to proudly wear the red&black again. It goes beyond football. He was a great leader, a great human & Atlanta was lucky to have him. He’ll go down as one of the best Falcons ever. ❤️ — ️ (@PreyaMargarita) March 21, 2022

He made Vick lovers love HIM. No small feat. — TheMitchSports (@TheMitchSports) March 22, 2022

You can say a lot about Matt Ryan, but the one thing that can’t be understated is how tough he was. 3 missed games entirely his career, with 450 sacks taken. — Have You Met Niggas? (@paul_fly) March 22, 2022

Matt & Sarah Ryan gave as much to the city of Atlanta as they gave to the team and we all know Matt gave every bit of himself to the Falcons.

Thank You! — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) March 21, 2022

While guys like Rodgers, Cousins, Jackson, et. al., stumbled over themselves trying to figure out a clever way to remain covertly unvaccinated, here’s Matt Ryan (father of two premies) doing a COVID-19 vaccine PSA with an epidemiologist. https://t.co/g9sLRU38QM — Andrew Baker (@brakerbaker) March 21, 2022

Not me coming here to say something, seeing it already tweeted, then scrolling and slowly tearing up. Man, what a great guy the Falcons had. — katie (@kaytea48) March 22, 2022

The opportunity to take the whole family to their first Atlanta Falcons event. From living overseas, living in Boston and finally able to move back home to have my children to experience the love of the team, and enjoy the excitement I had of witnessing Ryan in person pic.twitter.com/Okg3qVDW5K — J. Hughes (@BluReaper14) March 21, 2022

Maybe now he'll finally get the respect & recognition he deserves!



Matt, go make believers out of the haters!!! — Dirty Birds Girl (@Shar_Q) March 21, 2022

Matt Ryan making himself available after the SB. He was the such a class act. — DirtyBird345 (@Dirtybird345) March 21, 2022

I was 11 years old when he was drafted and he has been my favorite NFL player from the start. It’s sad to see a player who was on your team for more than half your life leave. I’m sad to see him go but glad he is getting an opportunity to win. — Jacob Parsoñs (@jakepar24) March 21, 2022

This moment between Matt and Sarah always makes me tear up. And man, I just. Can’t believe this era is over. I’ll forever love the Ryan’s. pic.twitter.com/U51PmX6qg6 — Jose ; YHLQMDLG (@HoezayGatsbee) March 21, 2022

It’s a sad day for Atl, our leader is gone.He deserved better from the Falcons. He never complained&represented the organization with class in spite of the fact that he was thrown under the bus &never giving him what he needed to succeed. Best QB in Falcons history, I thank you. — Radhika D. Desai (@RadhikaDDesai2) March 22, 2022

Greatest player in franchise history.

Never said a bad word about a coach or teammate.

Never made excuses, even after THAT game in Houston.

Only missed 3 games despite that sorry excuse for an OL.

Did more for Atlanta than we'll ever realize.

Go get that ring. — JOSH B OF THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS #HBTD (@jdb426) March 22, 2022

As a Saints fan that was 28 y/o when Matt Ryan entered the league, I have seen a lot of Ryan over the years. He was a rival but I always respected the tenacity he brought to the game. A fierce competitor. Only a 3rd round pick for him, tho? A shame. — ⚜️ (@datcoupleNOLA) March 22, 2022

We can never repay Matt for all he did for the city. I hope the Ryan family will always think of Atlanta as a second home. Now go get that ring! — chica khan (@drumwife0112) March 21, 2022

I’d just say the dignity and leadership shown when I couldn’t imagine showing the same through more instances and examples than I could imagine listing.



I have no idea how he did it. — Rico “Lifelong Colts Fan” O’Callahan (@RCallahanKO) March 21, 2022

Only time I saw him live. Did not matter the aweful beat down, I was really Happy to Watch him. Did mot want to miss him like I missed on Julio.



4 ever Matty Ice. Best Falcon Ever. HOFer. pic.twitter.com/3Y9by1Dc1W — Julio (@JuliocMontoyaa) March 21, 2022

The Falcons were in such a dark place when Matt was drafted. He turned this franchise around from that first pass- a touch down. We knew then that there were better days ahead. God bless, and I hope he gets that ring. — Leeroy's Dad (@Grantdawg) March 21, 2022

Thank you for being the absolute best and keeping the Falcons afloat through the good and bad.



Seeing you under center every Sunday, Monday or any other day of the week gave me hope.



You'll forever be loved for the work you've done: on and off the field.



Thanks, Matty Ice pic.twitter.com/yclbt2dHDw — LaDarius Brown (@ladarius_brown) March 21, 2022

He was an ambassador for the city and embraced it as his home. His family seemed to put down roots here. Sarah became a social media fixture and the Ice Cubes did as well. #GoHalcons — Lauren Y. (@LaurenY) March 21, 2022

Never once did he ever consider wanting to leave Atlanta on his own. He was a Falcon from day one until now. He poured everything into trying to bring Falcons fans a title.



I hope he gets that ring in Indy, because if anyone deserves a title, Matt Ryan does. — SomeRandomGuy (@SomeRndmGuyUT) March 22, 2022

This man missed only 3 games in 14 years. He was hit consistently and kept getting up. Pretty much summed up what I feel the city is. You get knocked down, you get back up again. Nothing but love and respect. A true warrior. Salute and best of luck big fella! — Brandon Mincey (@Mince284) March 21, 2022

He never once blamed anyone for team failures, and took accountability for everything. The games where he did everything right and they lost anyway? He would talk about the missed opportunities on offense.



Always professional, great leader. I'll miss you @M_Ryan02 — Adam Spain (@HomewardPathMTG) March 22, 2022

I started watching football cuz of Matt. My love of this city comes from his passion on and off the field. His GWD’s, his fade TDs to Julio, his white Vick scrambles, his occasional ‘f bomb’, his utter passion to win above all us. I pray to God and hope he wins it all in Indy pic.twitter.com/SrH8BiXaOf — William McDaniel (@WillmcdMcdaniel) March 22, 2022

I hate that it ended this way, but I'm happy he gets to finish his career with a chance to compete. He deserves it. I'll definitely be cheering him on. — Thomas M. (@thom1020) March 22, 2022

Way too many! Just want to thank him for giving us his all for 14 years and being tough as hell. Not only was Matt and incredible QB, but he was a hell of a person and a great role model. Gunna miss him and what he did for this city! Thank you Matty! pic.twitter.com/9ZGaLkrE9B — Irish O'African (@ComedianJamake) March 22, 2022

From Vinny Carvalho via email:

I became a fan in 2008. Matt was the first jersey I ever bought. He is the only QB I ever known for the Falcons. My favorite moments were him and Julio/Roddy connections. I was tough on him, but I love everything he has done for me, Falcons, and the city of Atlanta. He is a legend! We are going miss you Ice!

My son has worn #2 just like @M_Ryan02 since he was 6y old. He’s been a great role model and example. Always willing to answer the tough questions. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/iAXhNMvEEr — Dan Kiley (@DanKiley3) March 22, 2022

I’ve never enjoyed rooting for another professional athlete more, not one time have I ever felt like he shortchanged us as fans or his team. Dude was prepared, never missed games, and never even came close to deflecting blame. Even blame he didn’t deserve. Greatest Falcon ever. — mcgee (@___mcgee___) March 21, 2022

@M_Ryan02 you came when we were at the bottom and only threw a bomb touchdown on your very 1st NFL pass! You shared the funny @sryan03 & the lil Ice Cubes with us. I appreciate all that you did to make this team exciting to watch! Thank You! ❤️ — ERIKA (@SKYBABE37) March 21, 2022

What I'll probably always remember about Matt Ryan is how tough he was. I genuinely don't know many quarterbacks who would have had the Hall of Fame career he's had while being absolutely abused like he was. For that alone he will always be my QB1. — Josh Gamez (@Just_JoshG) March 21, 2022

God this hurts so much more than I & I expected it to be bad. I was a fan since February 2008 watching Boston College highlights hopin & prayin ATL took Matty Ice at 3.



So many good memories. Year 1 was incredible and I'll never forget the clutch 2008 Bears win with 11 sec left — Chris Bolden (@Bolden7) March 21, 2022

I truly, with all my heart, hope that Matt gets a ring in Indy and I hope that ring solidifies the HOF convo because Matt deserves to be in Canton — Chris Bolden (@Bolden7) March 21, 2022

MR2 was probably the first QB I got to really watch in Atlanta. He was always a class act and it was a pleasure seeing him put up ridiculous numbers year over year. 28-3 hurts less when you think of how insane the offense was on the way there. Best of luck with the Colts. — Colin Graham (@cpgraham5) March 22, 2022

I honestly feel like a piece of my young adulthood has been ripped out. Matt has been that constant for the last 14 years of my life, from the time I was 18. It's insane to think he won't be suiting up on Sundays for Atlanta anymore. I wish him all the best and a Lombardi! — Broadway Blue Bleeder (@Moorehead_DT) March 21, 2022

He is a class act. To come in after the Vick situation was tough and he gave it a fresh, professional feel. 2016 is something I'll never forget...the Green Bay games. Closing the dome with wins. The run we went on after the KC game was awesome. Naming my future child "Ryan" — Zack Pounders (@ScubaPounders15) March 21, 2022

Way too many! Just want to thank him for giving us his all for 14 years and being tough as hell. Not only was Matt and incredible QB, but he was a hell of a person and a great role model. Gunna miss him and what he did for this city! Thank you Matty! pic.twitter.com/6H9oBYh2ig — Irish O'African (@ComedianJamake) March 22, 2022

In 2008, I went to the Falcons- Chargers game in San Diego and saw the future quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons performed and win a game as a Rookie. This was after the Michael Vick fiasco and I was wearing a Vick jersey at the game and tailgating. Chargers fans let me have it. — Frederick Gooden (@FrederickGooden) March 22, 2022

I didn't even want him in '08 but now don't want him to leave! What are the Falcons without Matt Ryan? The face of the franchise, our leader in every way. — Jean Elgin (@JeanElgin1) March 22, 2022

His first and last pass as a falcons was a touchdown. A true franchise great and will be missed. — MattRyanForever (@Noah30675811) March 21, 2022

Due to the overwhelming number of responses, I unfortunately couldn’t include everyone’s. Well, some of the exclusions weren’t unfortunate, like the high volume of “28-3” and “Who Dat” responses I got. But if you do want to take a trip down memory lane, you can see all of the replies and the quote tweets here. Please share your favorite Matt Ryan moments and memories in the comments.

Thank you, Matt Ryan. We’re wishing you and your family the very best in your new journey with the Colts.