Breaking News Matt Ryan traded to Colts for 3rd round pick

Fans, friends, and The Falcoholic wish Matt Ryan well in his new journey with the Colts

Matt Ryan gave this organization 14 good years, and we wish him the best going forward.

By Jeanna Thomas
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to believe the Matt Ryan era is over, ending with a whimper as the Falcons shipped him off to the Indianapolis Colts after trying and spectacularly failing to trade for Deshaun Watson.

Ryan spent 14 years in Atlanta, playing in all but three games during that tenure. He brought us two NFC Championship appearances, one dominant win over the Green Bay Packers to go to the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, and honestly I forget what happened after that — maybe they canceled the Super Bowl that year or something. Who knows? Anyway, Ryan was the best quarterback — and perhaps the best player so far — in Atlanta Falcons history, so moving on from him brings back a lot of wonderful memories.

We wanted to give fans the opportunity to say goodbye to our former QB1. Fans reached out to share their favorite moments, their congratulations and best wishes, and simply reminisce about the good times we had with Matt Ryan at the helm of this franchise.

Favorite Matt Ryan moments

I’m going to go ahead and kick this section off with one of my very favorite moments. An iconic moment, really. GET F***ING SET.

People had this idea of Matt Ryan as a bland, vanilla, milquetoast kind of guy, and he’s really anything but. He’s got a fantastic sense of humor and a tendency to use, um, colorful language from time to time, which is something I find incredibly relatable. Many other people apparently do, too.

GET F***ING SET isn’t my only favorite profanity-laced Matt Ryan moment. Never forget GET THE F*** OFF OUR FIELD or YOU CAN’T F***ING STOP IT.

Ryan’s a fierce competitor, and it was obvious on the field.

Ryan’s first pass as a pro

For those of us who were befuddled by the team’s decision to pick the quarterback out of Boston College instead of Glenn Dorsey, Ryan’s first pass as a pro pretty much cleared that up.

Bears vs. Falcons in Matt Ryan’s rookie season

I promise my entire neighborhood heard me screaming when Jason Elam hit that game-winning field goal.

Matt Ryan’s (and Tony Gonzalez’s) first playoff win

I was pretty new to this website and not yet credentialed to cover the team during the 2012 season, so I watched this one with my then-husband and our daughters from our season ticket seats in Section 331 of the Georgia Dome. We stayed afterward to watch Matt and Tony leave the field, tears streaming down Tony’s face, my face, and the faces of many grown men around me. What a win.

Ryan putting up 500 passing yards vs. the Panthers in 2016

I remember vividly that past a point in this game, I was just sitting in the press box legitimately laughing my ass off. Ryan and Julio Jones put on a CLINIC.

And this was during the 2015 season, but it ruled nonetheless.

The 2016 NFC Championship win vs. the Packers

The Falcons still carried that “can’t win in the playoffs consistently” reputation going into that postseason. This dominant win, plus the previous week’s win over the Seahawks, helped shift that narrative.

Matt Ryan is correct about that, by the way, and Andrew is wrong.

Matt Ryan rushing touchdowns

The dude is 6’4 with long legs and arms, and there is a reason that Matt Ryan scrambling launched an entire genre of tweets from The Falcoholic.

Some personal memories

Ryan’s impact in Atlanta extended far beyond the gridiron.

From Jarvis Davis, formerly of 92.9 The Game here in Atlanta.

I got a Matt Ryan moment for you. I was dating this young lady, and she invited me to see her nephew play at Georgia Tech. Well, her nephew had a very long day that day at cornerback. Matt lit his ass up ALL day, I’m talking about Bombs over Baghdad! I had a nice intro to Matt Ryan that day. My favorite MR moment lol.

The comeback wins and game-winning drives

Matt Ryan was put in a position to save games far too often during his Falcons tenure, and he lived up to the challenge.

Appreciation for Matt Ryan as a player, a leader, and a person

The Falcons were lucky to have him, and so were the fans.

From Vinny Carvalho via email:

I became a fan in 2008. Matt was the first jersey I ever bought. He is the only QB I ever known for the Falcons. My favorite moments were him and Julio/Roddy connections. I was tough on him, but I love everything he has done for me, Falcons, and the city of Atlanta. He is a legend! We are going miss you Ice!

Due to the overwhelming number of responses, I unfortunately couldn’t include everyone’s. Well, some of the exclusions weren’t unfortunate, like the high volume of “28-3” and “Who Dat” responses I got. But if you do want to take a trip down memory lane, you can see all of the replies and the quote tweets here. Please share your favorite Matt Ryan moments and memories in the comments.

Thank you, Matt Ryan. We’re wishing you and your family the very best in your new journey with the Colts.

