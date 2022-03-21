Falcons expected to trade or keep Matt Ryan by Monday a 4 pm

The Atlanta Falcons have dug themselves into a hole with its most recent fiasco. The team was successfully leveraged by Deshaun Watson for more money out of the Cleveland Browns. For the other teams in on Watson, like the Panthers and the Saints, their search for a quarterback continues. For the Falcons, who left Cleveland time to get back in the Watson race because it did not know what to do with Ryan, it is reportedly still unsure what it may do with Ryan.

There are apparently two options: (1) Trade Ryan before his $7.5 million option guarantees on Monday at 4 pm, or (2) keep Ryan in 2022 and possibly pay him more money. The Watson disaster appears to be costly for the Falcons even without landing Watson. Ian Rapoport had the latest.

The #Falcons fielded trade calls the last few days centered around QB Matt Ryan, sources say. Today is a deadline to make a decision, as Ryan will earn a $7.5M roster bonus from ATL if he’s on the roster at 4 pm. It’ll be either a trade or back to ATL, possibly with a sweetener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2022

This is a big change from earlier this month where the Falcons seemed uninterested in trading Ryan. Desperate teams have since found quarterbacks. Now whatever teams remain in on Ryan know Atlanta is in a bad spot. It burned up its relationship with Ryan and can’t compete this year. His value has dropped like a rock.

If the Falcons keep Ryan, that “sweetener” will be millions of dollars. Atlanta’s problem is there is no backup plan without Ryan. Your decent backup/starter-level quarterbacks have been signed. The draft has few quarterbacks expected to start in year 1. Starting a rookie in an offense without blocking or pass catchers is a great recipe to ruining that rookie’s career.

The entire situation has been bumbled. Atlanta has no good options. It can keep Ryan but it probably needs to agree to a big financial apology. If it doesn’t keep Ryan, it has no good options for his replacement, essentially defaulting into a multi-year rebuild.

Ryan’s future will be known by Monday at 4.