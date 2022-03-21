Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, March. 21

Whew. What a week. We’ll get you up to speed in today’s edition of Falcoholinks.

Watson and a week of stepping on rakes

First, there was no shot the Falcons would entertain trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Then they entered the talks but it certainly was just to drive the price up for the Saints and Panthers. Then they rolled out the red carpet for a meeting with Watson. Then they were the frontrunners to acquire him and had pushed back the deadline on Matt Ryan’s contract details.

And then Watson went to the Cleveland Browns. In a week of inexplicable events, the ending was what was most galling. The entire Falcons organization has egg on its face, an embarrassment to the organization that we haven’t seen since Super Bowl LI.

We have no idea where they’ll go from here — whether Matt Ryan is shipped out of town on the heels of this debacle or not — but the Falcons only have themselves to blame. It all hinges on Matt Ryan’s frame of mind and if the bridge between him and the organization is irreparably burned. In that event, he should have some suitors for a trade.

Cordarrelle Patterson signed to two-year deal

Amid all the Watson chicanery, the Falcons were able to bring back one of their most solid offensive players. Cordarrelle Patterson was inked to a two-year deal worth $10.5 million, keeping the Swiss Army Knife and fan favorite in Atlanta through 2023.

CB Isaiah Oliver back for 2022

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver was enjoying his new responsibilities as Atlanta’s slot corner until injury knocked him out of the 2021 NFL Season. To shore up the secondary, the Falcons have elected to bring him back on a one-year deal.

Other free-agent additions

While the Deshaun Watson fiasco dominated all of Falcondom last week, the team quietly made some very savvy moves in free agency. The Falcons secured the services of running back Damien Williams on a one-year contract, former bears offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, defensive back and special teamer Teez Tabor, and DT Anthony Rush, who made the most of his snaps with the Falcons last season.

Free-agent subtractions :(

Sad faces all around as the Falcons lost both linebacker Foye Oluokun and wide receiver Russell Gage — the latter to the Tampa Bay Bucs, no less.