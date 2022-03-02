2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Falcons notes and tidbits

Now that things are heating up a little bit at the Combine, it’s time to see what’s cooking for the Falcons.

Yesterday, we heard from Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot on topics ranging from Matt Ryan to cap space. Today, we’ll follow along with interesting tidbits from interviews, confirmed interest from the Falcons in some of the bigger names attending the Combine, and more.

This will not be a tracker full of names. Remember the wise words of Michael Rothstein if you start getting too excited about a player popping up in connection to the team, though we’ll certainly try to get a list rolling at some point for those who love them.

Wednesday

#Falcons GM Terry Fontenot on free agency: “We have to find value. On day one (of free agency), you're not going to see a lot of splashy moves that D. Led can tweet about. That’s not going to happen.” pic.twitter.com/xaGk2r3mBB — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 2, 2022

We knew this, I think, but the Falcons appear to be downplaying even the thought of taking one good-sized swing at a big name free agent in 2022.

Matt Corral said the Falcons were the second team he had a formal interview with. Said Matt Ryan is someone he would want to be like one day: 10+ years with a team, franchise QB, stats to back up an arguably Hall of Fame career. Added he’d be crazy to not want to learn from Ryan. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) March 2, 2022

The team appears to be doing their due diligence on a quarterback class they’re not as down on as many draft analysts are. If they are hoping to get through the offseason without touching Matt Ryan’s contract, as Steve Wyche indicated earlier this week, they’ll likely a potential quarterback of the future in the building. That doesn’t mean they’re definitely snagging one, but putting the time and effort into learning more about their options is just smart, and Corral clearly recognizes what he’d be stepping into in 2022 if Atlanta drafted him.

USC receiver Drake London said he’s met with #Falcons pic.twitter.com/4MxNKncByn — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) March 2, 2022

Again, this is not surprising but may prove to be noteworthy. The Falcons appear fated to sink significant resources into the wide receiver position even if Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage come back, and London is one of the top receivers in this class, if not the top. London is just 20 years old and is 6’5”, meaning he would seem to fit right in with Kyle Pitts in what would become a land of pass catching giants.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams says Atlanta Falcons were one of his first meetings in Indianapolis — and he adds that the back-and-forth went well



Williams also recently met with the Dolphins — mentions it would be cool to add to Miami’s collection of Alabama players#NFLCombine — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) March 2, 2022

Of course, the Falcons aren’t going to limit their purview to just one receiver. Williams is also just 20 years old and was a tremendous weapon for Alabama, so it’s not shocking the Falcons will be one of approximately 32 teams interested in potentially adding him.

