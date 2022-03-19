Falcons re-sign RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson

After a tumultuous Friday for the organization, the Atlanta Falcons and their fans were looking for any piece of good news to the lift their spirits. That news came in the form of a key re-signing, as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed that the team agreed to terms with do-it-all offensive weapon/running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson on Saturday.

Patterson was one of the biggest breakout players on a moribund Falcons offense during the 2021 season. A former All-Pro kick returner, Patterson took on a significant offensive role in Atlanta, serving as the team’s lead running back as well as a versatile chess piece in the receiving corps. Patterson set career highs in rushing, receiving, and total touchdowns during his resurgent season in Atlanta.

Patterson put up a well-rounded season with 618 rushing yards (4.0 YPC) and 6 rushing TDs along with 548 receiving yards (10.5 YPR) and 5 receiving TDs. He did end up eventually ceding his return-game role to rookie Avery Williams, as his value to the offense was significantly higher and Williams performed well as a returner. Patterson also helps bolster the depth chart at receiver, where he played only a part-time role but did make a significant impact.

Arthur Smith clearly knows how to get the most out of Patterson, and we’re all extremely excited to have the fan-favorite back in Atlanta. It’ll be interesting to see how the signing affects the Falcons’ offseason plans, as the team also brought in veteran RB Damien Williams. Mike Davis’ status remains up-in-the-air, as his cut would save a significant $2.5M against the salary cap. Qadree Ollison could also still return as an ERFA (exclusive rights free agent) at the veteran minimum.

With Patterson back, the Falcons running back depth chart stands as follows:

What do you think about the return of Cordarrelle Patterson to the Falcons?