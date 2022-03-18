Falcons hosting TE Tyler Kroft for a visit

It has been a quiet evening, but we finally have some news. The Falcons are hosting free agent tight end Tyler Kroft as they look to rebuild their depth chart behind Kyle Pitts.

Kroft, 29, is fresh off a nine game season with the Jets where he caught 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. He’s had one season where he was a volume option as a pass catcher for an offense, but he’s primarily been a part-time starter who does a little bit of everything.

The Falcons are hosting TE Tyler Kroft on a free agent visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

In Atlanta, Kroft would push to be the #2 tight end behind Kyle Pitts. The Falcons have multiple options for that gig, including the occasionally impressive Parker Hesse, but are clearly looking to bolster the depth chart further. A solid (but not superlative blocker) who has been a dependable option on short passes and offers a little after-the-catch ability, he’ll be the most proven player on the roster outside of Pitts if he does join up, which would seemingly give him a leg up on a roster spot. The Falcons should be considering drafting a capable young tight end or getting a more established pass-catching option in the building, but with Pitts likely to dominate targets and the team hopefully restocking the wide receiver depth chart soon, Kroft may wind up be a perfectly fine second option at the position.

Kroft would be another solid, affordable signing for the Falcons, and that’s been the theme of the offseason so far outside of a certain trade attempt we’ll be talking plenty about in the coming days and weeks. We’ll see if Kroft joins up after his visit.