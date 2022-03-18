 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Falcons re-sign CB Isaiah Oliver to one-year deal

By Dave Choate
Atlanta Falcons v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Isaiah Oliver was finally having his breakout year, but a devastating injury cost him most of the 2021 season. Before he went down, Oliver looked like he was blossoming at the nickel spot in Dean Pees’ defense, showing the physicality he’s always brought to the table along with some very strong coverage chops.

Now he’ll get another shot at that role and that kind of breakout year in Atlanta, as the Falcons have brought him back, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

This will hopefully prove to be a great pact for both sides. Oliver gets to return to the defense he was excelling in and is only under contract for a year, giving him a chance to take a big year in this Falcons defense and cash in on a lucrative contract in 2023, whether it’s with the Falcons or another team. Atlanta, meanwhile, gets a player Pees clearly loved back at nickel to pair with (I hope) A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward. With Teez Tabor joining and Darren Hall, Kendall Sheffield and Avery Williams all available as depth, this cornerback group looks a hell of a lot better than it did a few days ago.

Welcome Oliver back to Atlanta and let’s hope this ends up being the full breakout campaign he deserved a year ago.

