Deshaun Watson trade & Falcons free agency frenzy: The Falcoholic Live, Ep181

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 181 of The Falcoholic Live! It’s been a busy first week of the 2022 NFL offseason, but the biggest news of all hasn’t even been in free agency. The Atlanta Falcons went all-in to attempt to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, only to have him change his mind at the last minute and head to the Browns for an unprecedented fully-guaranteed contract. We’ll break down the attempted trade, along with the potential that Matt Ryan will still be traded, along with a recap of the biggest free agency moves of the week.

Watch the stream below or on YouTube beginning at 8:00 PM ET

If you’re interested in supporting the show, check out our Patreon page to unlock access to exclusive perks including Patron Q&A sessions, Discord perks, live shout-outs and more!

Be sure to check out the new community Discord server here! Come chat with your fellow Falcons fans about the show, the team, the NFL draft, and more.

You can watch the show here on The Falcoholic, but we recommend watching on YouTube for the best experience—including full 1080p HD video and access to the live Q&A in the chat. You can also access the show using your smart TV or device using the YouTube app for the real big-screen experience!

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have comments, we’d love to hear them. Send them to us on Twitter (@FalcoholicLive), leave them below, or e-mail the show at falcoholiclive@gmail.com.

Thanks for watching!