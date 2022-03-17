Falcons sign former Bears RB Damien Williams to 1-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons have made an addition to their running back room on Thursday afternoon, announcing the signing of seven-year veteran Damien Williams, who previously played for the Chicago Bears.

Williams brings depth to a Falcons team that has a lot of question marks in their backfield at the moment.

Former #Bears and #Chiefs RB Damien Williams is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, per agent @iangreengross. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

In 12 games, primarily as David Montgomery’s backup in 2021 (two of those being starts), Williams totaled 164 rushing yards and 103 receiving yards, along with three total touchdowns.

He enjoyed his best season in Kansas City in 2019, when he had a career high 711 yards from scrimmage along with seven total touchdowns, before opting out of the NFL season in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace, who was recently hired by the Falcons as a senior personnel executive, likely had some influence with this signing.

Williams will most likely be strictly a depth piece on Atlanta’s roster.