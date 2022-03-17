Falcons sign former Bears OT Elijah Wilkinson

Terry Fontenot found out that free agency started in the middle of Thursday after a flurry of non-Deshaun Watson signings. The Falcons brought back the big interior hog Anthony Rush and OL Colby Gossett, while signing new defensive backs Teez Tabor and Casey Hayward.

Hayward tops the list as a polished and effective veteran corner who would be solid across from AJ Terrell. Tabor is a former second-round pick that has so far failed to find a starting spot in the NFL. Fontenot signed a new offensive tackle, per that offensive tackle.

We are seeing a good bit of former Bears continuing to flow to Atlanta. Last year it was Cordarrelle Patterson. This year it is Elijah Wilkinson and Tabor.

Wilkinson played across the offensive line with pretty limited starting experience in his pro career. Wilkinson started a total of 27 games across five NFL seasons, primarily for the Denver Broncos playing both right tackle and right guard. Limited starting experience did not stop Fontenot from signing guard Josh Andrews last season. Wilkinson may have a bit more upside and should see some playing time than Andrews.

At 6-foot-6 and 322-pounds, Wilkinson could theoretically play at either guard or tackle, but his best fit is likely at swing tackle and putting some pressure on Kaleb McGary.

Expect the Falcons to continue addressing the offensive line in order to keep whatever quarterback starts cleaner than Matt Ryan in 2021.