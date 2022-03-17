Falcons re-sign DL Anthony Rush

Anthony Rush was one of the fun surprises of the 2021 season, and that was important because we didn’t get a lot of those. After he signed with to the Falcons practice squad, he was eventually elevated and delivered consistently solid play for a defensive line that badly needed it down the stretch. That strong work made him an obvious candidate for a re-signing.

Lo and behold, he’s re-signed. Rush will once again be a presence in the team’s defensive line rotation in 2022, and that’s a big plus given that this team needs all the help they can get.

Rush, 25, came up with 19 combined tackles and a forced fumble while playing 36% of the team’s defensive snaps last year over 10 games. He was a presence against the run, routinely keeping blockers busy and showing an ability to get by them and disrupting plays. I’d expect his role in 2022 to be very similar to 2021, playing about a third of the defensive snaps, but this year he’ll be there from the start of the year and will have a chance to push for more playing time by impressing in training camp.

Either way, the Falcons got a good player back on what’s sure to be an affordable deal, which is worth celebrating. Welcome Anthony Rush back to Atlanta!