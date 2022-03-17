Falcons sign DB Teez Tabor

Whether the Falcons are on the cusp of any bigger moves or not, they’re finally signing players in free agency. Those additions are welcome for a roster in need of bolstering, and the latest signing is another defensive back.

That would be Teez Tabor, a 26-year-old defensive back who has played both cornerback and safety for the Bears and Lions and offers a little starting experience and a lot of special teams experience. He’ll be a welcome addition to both Dean Pees’ defense and Marquice Williams’ special teams group.

Tabor has played in 28 games since arriving in the league back in 2017, with all of those coming in 2017, 2018 and 2021. After spending a couple of years bouncing around practice squads and dealing with injuries in 2019 and 2020, Tabor was a capable reserve for the Bears last year, when he played 28% of the team’s defensive snaps and 34% of the special teams snaps.

In Atlanta, he’ll likely slot in as the team’s fourth or fifth safety and an emergency cornerback option and see most of his work on special teams initially.

Give him a warm welcome to Atlanta, if you would.