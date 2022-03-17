Falcons to visit with WR Tre’Quan Smith

Tre’Quan Smith was one of the most logical dots to connect to the Falcons this offseason, which is why I’ve brought his name up on The Falcoholic Live and in articles. Terry Fontenot knows him from their shared time in New Orleans, he has the size and speed the Falcons are looking for at the position, and he’s not going to break the bank given his merely so-so production over four years in New Orleans.

Per D. Orlando Ledbetter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Smith will be visiting the Falcons today, and a signing could happen quickly if the two sides are happy with how that visit goes.

Smith, 26, has 112 catches for 1,486 yards and 17 touchdowns over four seasons in New Orleans. He never was more than a part-time starter there and never forged a great rapport with Drew Brees, and Saints fans will be the first to tell you he could be frustratingly inconsistent. He does have yards after the catch ability, was consistently good on third downs and still has some untapped potential given his age and the increased target share he’d be likely to get in Atlanta. While he wasn’t necessarily a consistent red zone threat, he did reel in 13 touchdowns on 15 catches inside the 20, and the Falcons need all the help there they can get.

If the contract demands aren’t totally out of step with what the Falcons are willing to pay, bringing him in to this depleted receiving corps (possibly alongside Jarvis Landry and/or Marquez Valdes-Scantling) at least gives Atlanta something to work with. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this one happen.