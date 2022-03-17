Titans cut Julio Jones after one season, but don’t expect a Falcons reunion

Julio Jones is the greatest receiver in Falcons history, and even those who were angry when he pushed to be traded away from Atlanta either recognize that now or will with a little time and distance. At the time he was moved to the Titans for a 2022 second round pick and 2023 fourth round pick, there was plenty of angst about not getting enough for a franchise icon.

A year later, it look like a masterstroke, one that we hope is the first of many for Terry Fontenot. That’s because Julio Jones was cut after one year with the Titans, 31 catches, 434 yards and a touchdown later, and the Falcons have two draft picks to show for that.

The Titans are planning on releasing WR Julio Jones, sources tell @AdamSchefter and me — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 16, 2022

Let’s start with a question that may be forming in your mind: Will the Falcons try to bring back Julio? As you might guess, I’m dubious about that, given that Julio basically hunkered down apart from the new regime until he traded. It’s unlikely the rift between player and franchise has been healed by a season away, and even a perpetually banged-up Julio is not going to lack for landing spots. He’ll cap off a Hall of Fame career somewhere else, and we wish him well wherever he goes.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have an additional second round pick to use in the upcoming draft or a trade. Not every trade will go this well for Atlanta, but hopefully many more do.