Falcons set to visit with WR Jarvis Landry

When Jarvis Landry was released by the Browns, I idly wondered whether he’d wind up in Atlanta. It appears that is on the table.

Per ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Landry will be visiting with the team in the near future. It make sense given that the Falcons have lost all three of their top options at wide receiver from 2019 in the span of two seasons, and because Landry is a hyper-reliable target.

WR Jarvis Landry will visit the Atlanta Falcons, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 16, 2022

We’ve had our fun with Landry in the past because he’s been hyped as an impact receiver despite averaging under 10 yards per reception more than once, but jokes aside he’s a reliable option who has been getting it done in the NFL for a long time. Through eight seasons with the Dolphins and Browns, he’s managed 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns, serving as a short-to-intermediate option for multiple quarterbacks in that span. He routinely offers you a few yards after the catch and a reliable volume option, and the Falcons desperately need to add proven pass catchers to their receiver group.

We’ll see when this visit is and what kind of contract Landry is looking for, but after losing Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, the Falcons will need a receiver who vacuums up targets reliably regardless of who is under center. It’s not surprising they view Landry as a fit.