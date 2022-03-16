Longtime Falcons LS Josh Harris signs with Chargers

It’s been a busy week as the NFL’s new league year officially kicked off on Wednesday afternoon. The week has been full of rumors and legal tampering, and now free agency is officially underway. We’ve seen a few Falcons’ move on, such as linebacker Foye Oluokun and receiver Russell Gage, and there’s another name to add to the departing list.

It’s been announced that long snapper Josh Harris has been signed by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers signing longtime Falcons long snapper Josh Harris to four-year, $5.6M deal (per @TomPelissero)https://t.co/N3IQK4EYTk pic.twitter.com/tcMkodeHnZ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 16, 2022

It’s tough to see a player who has been great on and off the field, and who has been with the organization since the 2012 season, leave for another team. Harris had quite the year in 2021, his best ever technically. Harris was not only selected to his first Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro, he was also graded as Pro Football Focus’ top long snapper.

Last season, Harris spoke with The Falcoholic and was asked what it meant for him to play for his home-state Falcons.

“I grew up a huge Atlanta Falcons fan,” Harris said. “I grew up in Carrollton, Georgia which is just about 45 minutes west of the Georgia Dome, and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Having the opportunity to play anywhere in the NFL was great, but being able to stay close to home was such a tremendous blessing. To be able to stay close to my family and friends, and be able to share a lot of this journey with them has been awesome. Another 10+ years would be great, but I just take it day-by-day and have a ‘do good today so that they bring me back tomorrow’ mentality. The Falcons organization will always, always have a special place in my heart.”

We wish Harris and his family only the best as they embark on a new chapter of his playing career.