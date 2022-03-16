Falcons reportedly interested in WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Falcons have to add wide receivers. I’m hopeful that Frank Darby will wind up being a strong addition to this team and I’m very fond of Olamide Zaccheaus, but they do not a receiving corps make. Hell, in an ideal scenario, neither one would be a top three receiver on your football team in 2022, though Zaccheaus may push his way into the third receiver role out of need alone.

That’s why we can’t be too picky about who the team adds, and the Falcons will be operating on some kind of budget restraints whether they make a trade for Deshaun Watson or not. They’ll have to look for affordable players with upside, and one of those players might be Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Another free agency note, the #Falcons have had discussions with free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 16, 2022

Valdes-Scantling fell out of favor a bit in that Green Bay receiving corps, but he was a solid deep threat with size (he’s 6’4”) and speed (he ran a 4.37 40 yard dash at the Combine). Over four seasons in Green Bay, he reeled in 13 touchdowns, 2,153 receiving yards and averaged 17.5 yards per catch, and would seem to be a strong fit for what the Falcons want from their receiver group going forward. His cost is an open question given that receivers have been getting big money on the open market, but if he’s even semi-affordable after a quiet 2021, it’d be easy to see the Falcons pouncing and hoping he can flourish in their offense.

Stay tuned and we’ll see if MVS ends up being one of the team’s first additions when free agency kicks off at 4 p.m. today.