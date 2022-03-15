Falcons sign K Younghoe Koo to 5-year, $24.25m contract extension

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they have signed Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo to a 5-year contract extension, keeping a fan favorite in the fold.

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo to a 5-year contract worth $24.25 million with $11.5 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Falcons are re-signing kicker Younghoe Koo to a five-year, $24.25 million contract extension with $11.5 million guaranteed, source said.



Koo would’ve been a restricted free agent. Instead, Atlanta locks up one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022

It would have been surprising if the Falcons had let Koo, an unrestricted free agent, get away. The onside-kick aficionado has found a home in Atlanta and become one of the best kickers in the league over the last two seasons. Koo was responsible for three walk-off victories in 2021, but he had a role in each of the Falcons’ seven victories with timely makes.

Arthur Smith spoke to the team’s confidence in Koo after his game-winner against Miami: “I mean, Koo. My heart rate felt pretty normal like it did if I was calling a play in the second quarter because he’s been clutch. He did it in New York, and he did it again today on the road.”

For the season, Koo made 27 of his 29 field goal attempts – 93.1 percent – and was perfect inside of the 40-yard line. Koo was also perfect in his extra-point attempts, and he’s building a reputation as one of the most reliable kickers in the league as evidenced by his 87.0 Pro Football Focus grade, which ranked third among all leg-men.

Koo has also proven that he’s an asset in multiple facets of the game. He tied for the league lead in special teams tackles last season while also twice serving as an emergency punter. “The more you can do” is a popular expression, and Koo can do a lot at his position.

Through two-and-a-half seasons, Koo has seemingly done the impossible. No, not make 93 percent of his field goals and defy the NFL’s attempts to murder onside kicks. He’s made the transition from Matt Bryant much easier than it should have been. Now that he’s back in the fold, here’s hoping that continues to be the case.