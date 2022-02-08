Falcons QBs coach Charles London interviewing for Dolphins offensive coordinator opening

When the Falcons added Charles London as their quarterbacks coach, it was evident they saw him as a tremendous addition to their new coaching staff. He knew Arthur Smith and had been the running backs coach in Chicago with Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, but Smith had high praise for him that went well beyond those connections after he was hired to take on the new role.

“Charles is one of the better coaches I’ve been around,” Smith said. “I didn’t hire him because he’s a good friend. I hired him because he’s a great football coach. He’s done a really good job transitioning to his role, and we’re happy he’s on this team.”

There’s no guarantee he gets the job, but we’re seeing how well-regarded London is after just one season in Atlanta. Per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, he’s interviewing for Miami’s offensive coordinator job under new head coach Mike McDaniel, himself a former Falcons coach. It speaks volumes about London’s acumen that McDaniel, who has only a single year of experience as an offensive coordinator himself, would look to London despite his lack of coordinating experience to this point in his career.

Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will interview for Miami's offensive coordinator position, according to a source. Mike McDaniel was jumped named Dolphins head coach. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 8, 2022

London spent last year working with Matt Ryan, getting backup Josh Rosen comfortable after he was signed to replace an injured A.J. McCarron in the summer, and helping to develop rookie Feleipe Franks. He also was instrumental in campaigning for Cordarrelle Patterson to join Atlanta this past season, and we all know how well that worked out.

He’s an experienced coach at the collegiate and NFL level, having coached running backs and served on offensive staffs for the Texans, Bears and Falcons, as well as Duke and Penn State. He also spent the 2010 season as a scout with the Eagles, and McDaniel must think he’s ready to make the leap to offensive coordinator. If he doesn’t get this job, London’s reputation around the league is clearly such that he’ll get other interviews in the near future.

If London does get the job, though—and as much as we’d like to see him stay in Atlanta, you have to root for him to get this kind of promotion—he’d be the second offensive coach lured away this offseason. Running backs coach Des Kitchings was hired to be the University of Virginia’s offensive coordinator back in January.

We wish London well on his interview, and we’ll see if he stays with the Falcons or winds up in Miami.