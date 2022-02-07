Falcons, director of pro personnel Steve Sabo say goodbye

Steve Sabo was a scout for the Falcons, a director of college scouting, director of player personnel and director of pro personnel over the course of a dozen years in Atlanta. Along with Anthony Robinson, who climbed to his current title of director of college scouting over more than a decade with the Falcons, Sabo was one of the longest-tenured executives for Atlanta under Thomas Dimitroff.

After a year spent in the director of pro personnel role under new general manager Terry Fontenot, the Falcons have announced that Sabo and the team have mutually agreed it’s time for him to look for a new opportunity. Sabo’s experience likely means he won’t have to wait long to find a new front office landing spot, assuming he’d like to have one.

The team released a statement from Sabo alongside the news:

“After 12 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, I am looking to the future as Terry Fontenot and I have mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity. I’ve been fortunate to fill a variety of roles on both the college and pro sides for the organization, from area scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel and pro director, and I am grateful for that. “The past 12 seasons have been a great ride with multiple playoff appearances including the run to Super Bowl LI in the 2016 season, among so many other victories and memories. I have truly enjoyed my time in Atlanta and look forward to the future with my family.”

We’ll see if there are further announcements to come for the Falcons front office, which now has a vacancy to fill. Shepley Heard had previously held the director of pro personnel role for two years before being reassigned to an area scout role in 2021 and could potentially jump back up the organization chart, while former general managers Ruston Webster and Phil Emery could also be in-house options. It’s also quite possible that the team will look outside Flowery Branch for a new addition as Fontenot continues to retool the front office in his second year on the job.

Regardless, we wish Sabo well wherever he lands next.