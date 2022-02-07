Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Feb. 7

Kyle Pitts scored a touchdown in the Pro Bowl. That’s the Falcoholinks intro for Monday morning.

Notes from the Senior Bowl

Our Kevin Knight was in attendance at the 2022 Senior Bowl and provided must-read updates about some of the players that may already be on Atlanta’s draft board. If you missed his coverage from the week, you can catch his news and notes here:

Day 1 practice recap

Day 2 practice recap

Day 3 practice recap

Rookie reports

Our 2021 rookie review rolls along, as we evaluate the inaugural campaigns of Atlanta’s rookie class. Center Drew Dalman was mainly in reserve duty until head coach Arthur Smith announced a rotation at the position toward the close of the season.

Guard Jalen Mayfield struggled through his first year in the league, a season that made him the face of an awful offensive line unit. What’s next for him in 2022?

Free agent profiles

What in-house free agent dossiers might Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith be thumbing through early in the offseason to decide if they warrant a new contract with the Falcons?

DT Anthony Rush was a nice find that stabilized the center of Atlanta’s defensive line.

CB Isaiah Oliver was flourishing in Dean Pees’ defense as a nickel corner until he was lost for the year — should the Falcons prioritize bringing him back?

Ridley, Jarrett prime trade targets per ESPN

Unsurprisingly, ESPN has both wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as top trade targets. While the increase in cap number will help the Falcons, they’re still amid a rebuild and could use all of the cash they could find. Will either player suit up for Atlanta in 2022?