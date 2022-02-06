How many Pro Bowlers will the Falcons have in 2022?

Yes, this is a Pro Bowl-themed post that requires you to make an impossible forward-looking guess. No, it is not optional.

This year, the Falcons sent long snapper Josh Harris and rookie tight end to the Pro Bowl, with running back Cordarrelle Patterson and cornerback A.J. Terrell earning some appreciation if not the necessary votes to get into the game. What might next year bring for this team?

First, a couple of caveats that are probably obvious. If this team is going to send more Pro Bowlers, they’ll need more superlative performances from individual players, but even more than that, they’ll need to win more games. Chris Lindstrom, Younghoe Koo, or Grady Jarrett will have a much easier time getting appreciation if this is a winning football team many fans are more aware of. Secondly, there could be Pro Bowlers this team sends who aren’t even on the team yet, as would’ve been the case with Pitts if I had asked you this question ahead of the last Pro Bowl.

In all seriousness, don’t take this too seriously, but do tell us who you expect to be a Pro Bowler for the 2022 season.