2021 Pro Bowl viewing guide for Falcons fans

It’s that time of the year again. The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and will feature a battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, who have both scrapped their way to make it to the top. Before we get to the big game though, we have to get through the Pro Bowl. That’s right, everyone’s favorite game of superstars displaying about 35% effort.

For the Pro Bowl, it’s been more about the selection than the game itself. Although it’s turned into more of a popularity contest with the fan voting, two Atlanta Falcons’ players were able to make it this year — tight end Kyle Pitts and long snapper Josh Harris. Pitts and Harris were formally selected to the Pro Bowl in late December and have made the trip to Las Vegas to represent the Falcons.

Kyle Pitts, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was voted as the top tight end in the NFC. Pitts finished the 2022 season with has 68 catches for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. Fans had high expectations for Pitts, considering how high he was selected in last year’s draft, and I’d say he didn’t disappoint. The future looks awfully bright for the rookie tight end.

A message from @aujharris from Pro Bowl practice ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/m7PHVe6Nqv — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 3, 2022

The other Falcons’ player participating in this Sunday’s game is long snapper Josh Harris. Harris is about as reliable a long snapper as you could possibly want, as he’s locked down the position for the Falcons since 2012 and will be appearing in his first ever Pro Bowl — long overdue in my opinion. Pro Football Focus graded Harris as the No. 1 long snapper in the NFL for the 2022 season, and hopefully he’ll be back with Atlanta for the 2022 season.

The AFC is slightly favored to win by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. ET.