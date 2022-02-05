Will the Falcons still have to face Rob Gronkowski in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With Sean Payton saying goodbye to the Saints (hahahaha) and Tom Brady finally retiring after 195 years, the NFC South looks like a division the Falcons can compete for in 2022. With the only established veteran QB in in the division right now, Atlanta fans are thinking playoffs again — even if that talk is wildly premature.

That said, some of those divisional rivals still have talent, including guys like Rob Gronkowski. While the future Hall of Fame tight end came out of retirement to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, many are wondering if he’s also going to hang up the cleats ... again.

It seems like almost everyone thinks he’s done.

Which makes sense given the uncertainty at the QB position in Tampa Bay. Will they turn the franchise over to Kyle Trask or Blaine Gabbert? Will they draft a QB in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft? Well, it looks like fans think a veteran QB is the most likely option for the team in 2022.

What about the Carolina Panthers? The only team in the division worse than the Falcons this past year, this franchise is in a bit of disarray. They tried numerous options at QB in 2021 and none of them were good. Cam Newton returned and fans were immediately encouraged until he played more than one game. Can new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo fix that?

Hope springs eternal in Carolina it seems. Even with Matt Rhule still at the helm, fans think McAdoo is a good hire. Whether he can make an offense function with Sam Darnold or Cam Newton under center is another matter altogether.

Finally, the days of referring to the franchise in Washington, D.C. as WFT (or WTF) are finally over. The NFC East franchise owned by arch-demon Dan Snyder has picked a new name.

The Washington ... Commanders?!?

The reaction to the new name has people clamoring for the Washington Football Team again. You know you’ve struck out on your new name when fans would rather you name yourself the “football team.”

