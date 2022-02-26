Falcons hire new assistant special teams coach Steve King

The Falcons continue to make changes to their coaching staff, with a new hire coming aboard to join Marquice Williams and Steve Hoffman on special teams.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reports that Atlanta has lured Steve King away from the University of North Carolina.

Per source, confirmed the Falcons are hiring @CoachStevenKing as a special teams assistant. Comes from UNC.



More important, King is from Hempstead, NY and coached at East Meadow High School.



Also from East Meadow High School: Me. (And @ohrnberger)



Unclear who had it first. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) February 26, 2022

King joins after stints with UNC, Bucknell, Wagner College and Nevada, per FootballScoop, and gained some NFL experience after a stint as a Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship hire for the Raiders on special teams back in 2017. He’ll be working closely with Williams, who presided over a very solid special teams group in 2021 as a first-year coordinator, and is coming aboard as the team figures out whether to keep continuity with their specialists in a year where their kicker, punter and long snapper are all impending free agents.

Atlanta still has at least one vacancy in their coaching staff, with no new hire yet announced or reported to replace fired wide receivers coach Dave Brock. There are some compelling candidates available, though.

Give King a warm welcome, and hopefully he’ll be instrumental to a great season from Falcons special teams in 2022.