Former Falcons finding second chance in USFL

Over the last few years we’ve seen a few football leagues try and exist in the NFL’s shadow, and now we’re seeing the return of one from the long ago past. The United States Football League, commonly known as simply the USFL, is returning in 2022. The USFL last operated in 1985 before seizing to exist, but the league is trying to make a comeback as a spring football league.

From February 22-23, the USFL held its first draft in decades, and several former Falcons were selected. It’s a great opportunity for those who may of fallen through the cracks to get a second chance and continue their passion of playing football professionally. Below is a summary of players who had brief stints with the Falcons and the USFL teams they were selected by.

RB Tony Brooks-James (Birmingham Stallions)

WR Jeff Badet (Michigan Panthers)

DE Bryson Young (New Jersey Generals)

WR Devin Gray (Philadelphia Stars)

QB Kyle Lauletta (Pittsburgh Maulers)

DT Olive Sagapolu (Pittsburgh Maulers)

CB Delrick Abrams Jr. (Tampa Bay Bandits)

CB Rashard Causey Jr. (Tampa Bay Bandits)

DT John Atkins (Tampa Bay Bandits)

The USFL will have a 10-game schedule for each team, which takes place during a 12-week period. It’ll be interesting to see how the return goes, but it’s great to see young players get another opportunity to live out their dreams, whether they do so in this league or catch the eyes of the NFL again.