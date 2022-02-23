NFL’s latest mock sends pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to Falcons

The infinite monkey theorem suggests that an infinite number of monkeys hitting keys at random on an infinite number of keyboards for an infinite amount of time will eventually provide the greatest work in all of humanity. The theory is simple: toss in enough randomness for long enough, and eventually the stars will align.

I have been through an infinite number of mock drafts written by an infinite number of dratniks for what certainly feels like an infinite length of time. Today, I found a work of pure beauty. Better than Dostoevsky. Better than Tolstoy. Better than Dean Koontz.

The theorem is proven.

Thanks to infinite draftnik referred to as Daniel Jeremiah, we have reached peak mock draft. Things can only go down from here. He sends the Falcons one the draft’s most interesting pass rushers in Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux is a true wild card in this draft. I could see him going anywhere from No. 2 overall to outside of the top 10. Atlanta has a HUGE need for pass-rush help.

Thibodeaux, for the uninitiated, is a stellar EDGE player who started all three years at Oregon. He was ranked as either the 1st or 2nd overall recruit in 2019, the 6-foot-5, 258-pound pass rusher put up 7 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 2 forced fumbles on only 10 due to an ankle injury that hampered him through his junior season.

He looks like what Atlanta has desperately needed for the last decade: a dedicated, athletic pass rusher with multiple pass rush moves and a restrained Twitter account. He has quite the ceiling, drawing comparisons to the likes of Khalil Mack, a better Josh Allen, and Demarcus Ware. His physical numbers are reminiscent of Atlanta’s last great EDGE John Abraham.

Thibodeaux could keep his instant-starter status filling in on Atlanta’s defense immediately. He has all of the physical tools you would want and comes in pretty polished compared to... other recent Falcons pass rush draft picks. Dean Pees could really build something around this addition, pairing (god willing) Grady Jarrett with this young EDGE to turn up the pressure. This selection would be a fantastic move if Thibodeaux were to drop to Atlanta at 8.