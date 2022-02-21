Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Feb. 21

After a brief respite: FALCOHOLINKS ARE BACK, BABY.

Dante Fowler released

It was an inauspicious two years in an Atlanta Falcons uniform for ‘pass rusher’ Dante Fowler, whose tenure was defined by injuries and ineffectiveness. He was the Falcons’ marquee free-agent acquisition in 2020, and the team hoped he could build on his 11.5 sack season the previous year.

That did not occur, and now Atlanta has jettisoned yet another high-priced defender who did not work out.

TE Ryan Becker signed

TE Ryan Becker was angling for a roster spot last season before injury ended his year. The Falcons clearly like what they see in Becker, as he’s been signed to the active roster.

Charles London garnering interest

Falcons’ quarterbacks coach Charles London remains a hot name on the coaching market, as he’s now set to interview with the Los Angeles Rams. London reportedly aced his interview with the Miami Dolphins, but was not offered the gig. Regardless of whether he lands the offensive coordinator position in L.A., it’s clear that London will continue to generate interest across the league.

Should Charles London end up Los Angeles-bound, it will be the third coaching position Atlanta will need to fill heading into 2022, as the Falcons recently parted ways with WR coach Dave Brock and offensive line assistant Chandler Henley.

Calvin Ridley’s mental health is not any of our business

Nope.

Rookie reviews

How did the rooks fare? Well, wide receiver Frank Darby saw limited action in his first year in the NFL, but considering the state of the wide recieving corps, he’s a name the Falcons may need to rely on next season.

Defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham put together a quiet-but-effective campaign, and should be in line for more run in the year ahead.