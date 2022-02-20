Falcoholic Podcast: A chat with All-Pro long snapper Josh Harris

Long snappers are like air traffic controllers: generally, if you know their names it’s because something has gone terribly wrong. Yet, with Falcons fans and Josh Harris, that’s not the case. When the Falcons cut him for less than 24 hours in early September of 2021, a significant portion of the fanbase were ready to riot.

After Evan Birchfield and I spoke with him, it’s easy to see why. The 10 year veteran attended Carrollton High School, was a Falcons and Braves fan growing up and he just made his first pro-bowl and was nominated 2nd team All Pro as well.

Josh is a great guy and an even better interview. Some of what we discussed:

What people don’t realize about being a long snapper at the NFL level

Whether or not he talks trash when he’s out on the field

The way his kids recognize him when he’s on TV

His thoughts on players and coaches he’s known such as Mike Smith, Dan Quinn, the “grumpy” Matt Bryant and more

So much more

