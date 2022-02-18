Falcons QBs coach Charles London now interviewing for Rams offensive coordinator job

After one year on the job as the Falcons quarterbacks coach, Charles London is attracting a lot of interest for teams’ offensive coordinator openings. Per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Super Bowl champion Rams are planning to interview him for their opening after Kevin O’Connell headed to Minnesota to be the new head coach of the Vikings.

I’ll repeat what I said in my article about London interviewing for the same position with the Dolphins, where he reportedly had a “great interview” but did not land the job: He’s a well-regarded coach and it’s pretty evident the Falcons are going to be hard-pressed to keep him around for the long haul. It speaks volumes that Sean McVay, one of the bright offensive minds in football and a coach fresh off of winning a Super Bowl, would have interest in bringing London aboard as his offensive coordinator. If they do hire him, it would also be the second straight offseason where the Rams brought aboard a Falcons coach for a coordinator job, as they hired Raheem Morris as their defensive coordinator following his stint as interim head coach for Atlanta during the 2020 season.

We wish London well on his interview, and we’ll see if he lands the job. If so, the Falcons will be searching for another coach in addition to the openings they currently have at wide receivers coach and assistant offensive line coach.