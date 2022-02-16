Falcons QBs coach Charles London to stay with team after Dolphins interview

The Falcons lost their running backs coach to Virginia, fired their wide receivers coach and saw an assistant offensive line coach head to the Miami Dolphins, so they have a couple of hires to make. Their quarterbacks coach, Charles London, is sticking around.

That wasn’t a foregone conclusion, because London interviewed for the offensive coordinator job in Miami with new head coach Mike McDaniel. Per D. Orlando Ledbetter at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, while he had a “great interview” with the Dolphins, London will return to the Falcons for the 2022 season.

While I hate to see a coach as well-regarded as London not get a killer opportunity like that, the team has to be relieved he’s coming back. They hired him away from the Chicago Bears, where he had been the running backs coach, and he spent 2021 working with Matt Ryan and overseeing the development of rookie undrafted free agent Feleipe Franks. With Arthur Blank talking openly about the team having a succession plan for Ryan—though it’s far from clear what the timetable is on that—it’s possible London will be working with an early round draft pick at the position as well in 2022. Regardless, having some continuity at the position can only help Ryan as he tries to build on an up-and-down first year in Arthur Smith’s offense, as well as whoever is in the quarterback room with him.

This won’t be the last interview London will get, but the Falcons will have him around for at least one more season. May he preside over a big year for Ryan and company.