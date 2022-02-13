Super Bowl start time: When Rams-Bengals kicks off

Today is the day. Super Bowl LVI is finally here, and the upstart Bengals will look to secure the first ring in franchise history. It will be their third trip to the Super Bowl, and the first in 33 years.

To bring Cincinnati its first NFL championship, the Bengals will need to take down the Rams on their home turf at SoFi Stadium. This is the second straight Super Bowl hosting its home team, as the Tampa Bay Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl LV.

While the Rams have one ring in their franchise history, that was acquired by the 1999 Kurt Warner-led Greatest Show on Turf team based in St. Louis. The Rams are 0-2 in Super Bowl games with Los Angeles as their home city.

The tilt pits two former first overall pick quarterbacks head to head, with LA’s Matt Stafford enjoying a renaissance season on the West Coast, and Joe Burrow enjoying his first full NFL season after bringing a National Championship to The Bayou in 2020.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 pm EST Sunday evening, so now the important stuff: How can you watch?