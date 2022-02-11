The Falcons’ 2023 Super Bowl odds suggest a long road is ahead to championship glory

To little surprise, the Atlanta Falcons are projected to be one of the more unlikely teams to win the Super Bowl in 2023. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they are listed to be a whopping +5000 to win the Super Bowl next season. That puts them alongside the Raiders, Panthers, and Commanders.

It’s fair to put the Falcons in that tier, although Raider fans might be perplexed at why they are put in a group with three non-playoff teams that were nowhere near good enough to make the playoffs.

While Arthur Smith has a big challenge in assembling a playoff-caliber team in Atlanta, the offseason has worked out favorably for them so far. Sean Payton is no longer the head coach of the Saints. Despite the odd suggestion about never saying never about coming back, Tom Brady’s retirement leaves the Bucs with major questions at the quarterback position.

The Falcons easily have the best quarterback in the division. They also have blue-chip players like Kyle Pitts, Chris Lindstrom, and A.J. Terrell, that are among the best players at their respective positions.

Stranger things have happened in the playoffs. Look no further than what the Cincinnati Bengals have accomplished this year. To get in the playoffs creates a world of possibilities. The Falcons couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to make the playoffs. For a team to have such low Super Bowl odds and have a legitimate shot at winning the division makes them an enticing option.

This team has a long way from being on the level of the Rams, 49ers, and Packers. Then again, the same can be said about the Bengals not being on the level of the Chiefs, Titans, and Bills going into the playoffs. They beat two of those teams in the playoffs. There is no telling what could happen with the Falcons in 2022-2023. What we do know is the NFC South is completely wide open, and the Falcons have the best quarterback in the division. That alone makes them interesting going into next season.