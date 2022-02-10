Former Falcons returner Brandon Powell prepares for Super Bowl, cites Ricardo Allen and Julio Jones as influences

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t in the Super Bowl this year, but a few former players are. Return man Brandon Powell was with the Falcons in 2020, when he recorded 14 total special teams returns for a combined 341 yards.

On Nov. 4, 2021, Powell signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Against the Minnesota Vikings, Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown that was key in the Rams’ victory, ensuring a playoff berth for the team, and he was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Now Powell prepares this week to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Powell announced that he’s launching his own cryptocurrency (also known as a social token) on Rally. Fans who hold $BP4 will have exclusive access to behind-the-scenes Super Bowl week footage, tips for aspiring athletes to gain financial freedom, as well as admission to digital and real-life experiences.

“My goal for $BP4 is to help educate and inspire my community,” Powell told The Falcoholic. “Growing up in Broward County, I saw guys make it to the NFL. But I didn’t see a lot of them come back and show us the path to financial stability. I was lucky to play with veterans that gave me valuable lessons in how to save and invest. I want to pass that knowledge on to my community and give them a more personal glimpse into my life.”

Those veterans Powell speaks of are current and former Falcons players Deion Jones, Ricardo Allen and Julio Jones who, Powell was teammates with in 2020.

“Ricardo really took me under his wing when it came to saving and investing,” Powell said. “He was big on stocks and taught me about creating income off the field to build financial security beyond your playing days. I’ll always be grateful to him and vets like Julio Jones and Deion Jones for teaching me this and I want to push that knowledge forward to future generations.”

Powell plans to gift $BP4 for free to junior athletes at Deerfield Beach High School and the University of Florida, two schools that he attended. Once they hold the token, fans will gain access to:

Behind the scenes footage of Super Bowl week (to be released on Tuesday, Feb. 15)

A private Discord server with dedicated channels to financial literacy, money management discussion, and Super Bowl questions

Work out videos and “day in the life” content from Powell

Additional benefits will be announced soon.

To learn more and access $BP4, click here. We wish Powell the best of luck in Super Bowl LVI.