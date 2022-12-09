Would you rather see the Falcons tank for draft position or try to make the playoffs?

Today’s question is sure to spark some strong feelings among fans. The Falcons are currently sitting at 5-8, with a bye this week and four more games to play before the postseason. Somehow, that’s got the team in second place in the NFC South, behind the 6-6 Buccaneers, who pulled off a dramatic last-second win this week over the Saints on Monday Night Football to land themselves in that top spot.

The team currently holds the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and losing games and missing the playoffs would likely improve that position. A Wild Card spot for Atlanta isn’t likely considering the strength of the NFC East in particular, so to make the postseason, the Falcons likely need to win the division. But do fans really want to see them do that when the likely outcome is an early postseason exit?

Of course, the Falcons could magically gel before the postseason. Maybe the team will decide to start Ridder, and he’ll blow us all away by being dramatically better than Mariota (and thoughts and prayers to Arthur Smith if that does happen). You can’t win a Super Bowl if you don’t make it to the postseason, and obviously that’s every team’s goal every year.

The NFC South is a mess. The Bucs needed that miraculous last-minute touchdown to beat one of the worst teams in the league on Monday. The Panthers impress nobody, including Panthers fans, and this is the worst the Saints have been in years. (I’m truly enjoying that last part.) Anything could happen here.

What do you want to see the team do over the course of the rest of the season — win games, win the division, and make it to the postseason, or lose out and secure a higher draft pick? Weigh in below in the comments.