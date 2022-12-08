NFL Week 14 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a rare interconference matchup on Thursday Night Football. The ascending Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) travel to take on the sinking Los Angeles Rams (3-9) in a game between two of the most disappointing teams in football. The Rams are in dire straits at quarterback and will likely be starting Baker Mayfield—whom the team claimed off waivers earlier this week. Meanwhile, Las Vegas is hoping to keep their remote playoff hopes alive with another victory.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

The pick: Raiders -275

Spread: Raiders -6.5 | Over/Under: 42 | Moneyline: Raiders -275, Rams +230

I can’t recall a more disappointing season for a defending Super Bowl champion than the Rams in 2022. This team is injured, sure, but they were uninspiring even when healthy. They face a surging Raiders team on Thursday Night Football that has been trending in the right direction after a very poor start. I like Las Vegas to come away with the win.

