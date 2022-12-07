Filed under: NFL Reacts SB Nation Reacts Falcons Reacts Survey: Week 14 By Kyle Thele Dec 7, 2022, 3:08pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Falcons Reacts Survey: Week 14 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. <a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/54QH35/">Please take our survey</a> More From The Falcoholic What changes could the Falcons make during the bye? The Falcoholic Live, Ep222 What lineup changes might the Falcons make over the final four games? Falcons rookie report for Week 13: London rolling Which team in the AFC most closely resembles the Falcons? Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Dec. 7 Falcons vs. Steelers: Hat tips & head-scratchers Loading comments...
